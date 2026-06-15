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Melanie Martinez’s heartbreaking reaction, as her ex Oliver Tree is killed in a helicopter crash

‘I know you’re making the angels giggle’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Singer Melanie Martinez has reacted to the tragic news that her ex-boyfriend, Oliver Tree, was killed in an accident involving two helicopters.

On Sunday, Oliver was one of six people who sadly lost their lives in a dual helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The other confirmed fatalities include YouTuber Gaspi and passengers Lucas Brito Chaves and Lucas Vignale. The pilots of both helicopters, Charles Marsillac and Alexandre Souza, were also killed.

Melanie Martinez and Oliver Tree dated from 2019 to 2021, even working together on a number of projects. Though they split up, the breakup was somewhat amicable as Melanie urged people to leave him alone.

Instagram

Credit: Instagram

In an Instagram story, Melanie celebrated the “laughter and joy” that Oliver brought, not only to her life but also to the lives of other people.

She said: “Been an absolute wreck today. It’s really hard to understand how someone who you once shared such a specific and formative time of your life with can all of a sudden be gone. He was so dedicated to his art which I admired and respected so deeply. I think everyone who knew him will look back at those moments of laughter and joy he so easily sparked. His laugh was so contagious and warm.

“His ability to lead creatively and take action while also maintaining a sense of childlike wonder and awe was so inspiring. He had such a soft heart and was a true artist in every way. Rest in peace Oliver. I know you’re making the angels giggle. I’ll be here wondering what stunt and creative project you’re scheming up in heaven. All my love.”

Melanie Martinez joined thousands of tributes to Oliver Tree

With nearly 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Oliver’s passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes, condolences, and shared memories.

KSI said: “Can’t believe I’m actually having to type this. You’re 32 man. You should still be here. You still had so much life to live. So much music to make. So much content to make. You’re a legend and will always be a legend. Still doesn’t feel real. Genuinely feel sick. I love you bro.”

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, Diplo said that Oliver was his “dream collaboration”, paying tribute to his raw ambition.

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“He was witty as fuck. Cooler than me. Cooler than everyone. But he always had time to make a video for anyone who asked, for their kids, their cousins, their sister, whoever. His confidence was on a biblical level, and he could back it up because he was a monumental, endless fountain of creativity,” he said.

“He was like a brother I never had. If we weren’t always on the grind, traveling, learning, and trying to make the craziest music we’d ever heard, we probably would’ve spent more time together just because we were on the exact same wavelength.”

“I’m in shock,” Bebe Rexha wrote via Twitter. “I was in the middle of my cd signing in nyc when I found the news of Oliver tree. I can’t believe it. We recorded a record together to be on dirty blonde. He was so smart. Passionate. Talented. Kind. I’m so sad. May he rest in peace.”

More details about the crash are expected to emerge as officials carry out their investigations.

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Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: Celebrity Music News US
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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