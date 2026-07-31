I attended Love Island’s final: Here’s what the Islanders were like when cameras stopped rolling

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Alongside returning Islanders and various internet personalities, TV TikTok journalist Billy was invited to the final of Love Island season 13.

“It was just such a positive and lovely way to end an incredible eight weeks. They love each other and were having the best time,” he said in a recent TikTok.

He also shared his honest feelings on certain Islanders, like how Jasmine was practically a “Disney princess” because she was that “gorgeous.”

“Julia has the most incredible facecard you’ve ever seen,” he said. “Maya’s obviously amazing, and Lorenzo just drips charm.”

@itsbillytv From someone who was (somehow sat hilariously close) at the live love island final, it’s all love between everyone !! 💖 another massive thank you to @TikTok UK for the past few days of island magic 🌴 #loveisland #loveislanduk #whattowatch ♬ original sound – itsbillytv

He further said that Priya looked “incredible”, and that Aiden was a “massive” laugh. Apparently, he was chuckling away to himself for most of the final.

Perhaps surprisingly, he thought Kav was the fittest guy there. Though his innate allure is evident, after all, he did manage to bag Jasmine, Billy seemed surprised by how hot Kav actually was in person.

“Kav, so dashing. I actually think that out of everyone there, when I saw Kav I was like, ‘Ohhh, I get it, he is fit,'” he added.

This woman was also at the Love Island season 13 final

Another TikTok journalist was also in the audience for the Love Island finale, and she noted the “chemistry” between Jasmine and Lorenzo.

She explained: “Jasmine and Lorenzo were sat next to each other. Jasmine was speaking more to Lorenzo than she was speaking to Kavan. Which I was quite surprised about. It wasn’t Lorenzo speaking to Jasmine first, it was her initiating the conversation.”

Though I would undoubtedly be intimidated by the goddess that is Jasmine, she recalled the Islander complimenting her outfit.

“[She] complimented me, she said I looked beautiful. She said my hair looked nice,” she added.

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Featured image credit: TikTok/ITV