The Durham nightlife playlist: the tracks and artists you’re guaranteed to hear in each Durham club

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Having been away from Durham for a month now and with August soon upon us, the Wednesday-night withdrawals are in full swing (for me, at least). The prospect of another two months without late-night cheesy chips and the all-important morning debrief sounds, quite frankly, bleak. This is, however, the sad reality of student life.

Just because you aren’t at the club, though, doesn’t mean you can’t listen to the appropriate music – I, for one, am a big believer that ABBA needs no occasion. Whether you’re pursuing that side-hustle, at the gym, or (my personal favourite) walking the dog, you can remain a Dancing Queen. Just don’t let geography stop you.

Regardless of if your go-to is Loft Monday, Cheapskates, or SNK, there’s something here for everyone. It may not be complete with the mandatory Big Bird, but it’s something.

Babs

Never had I considered Babs, of all places, as one of particular clarity; however, with ABBA Disco (feather boa and sequins at the ready), all that changes. Aside from the absolutely immaculate vibes, ABBA’s discography caters to all possible stages of the situationship – whether it’s Take A Chance On Me or The Winner Takes It All, get to the Babs d-floor and get yourself some answers. Worst case, your night ends with Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (one more Jägerbomb). We’ve all been there.

Babs is also a great place to channel your inner BRAT; just go full diva-mode. Additional points if you manage to walk down the staircase to the beat of B2B – if you fall, it just adds to your lore.

Frepping last year was certainly an experience and, though not one I’d like to repeat, it did offer some perspective. The sober Babs trip (oh joy) was particularly memorable – and even more so, the silly fresh absolutely breaking it down to FE!N. Nonchalance? We don’t know her.

Anyway, this gave me the insight, much overdue, that this is probably how I look when Gala’s Freed From Desire plays. Will I change? No (and neither should you).

Loft

When it comes to the best attic in Durham, Come On Eileen is a staple. I actually really like this vibe from Loft – the “too-ra-loo-ra” really seems to bring people together, though sometimes to a fault. I seem to remember that when I was in my silly fresh era in the October of ’24, I was, regrettably, part of some kind of dance-circle, instigated by none other than the Midnight Runners. Shape-wise, Loft does sort of lend itself to the occasional dance-circle but, still, at times it’s giving school disco.

Not only does Call Me Maybe bring the appropriate level of cheese to a Loft Monday, but it summarises, pretty accurately, a core Durham experience. Carly Rae Jepsen puts into words, better than I ever could, the canon event of meeting someone new (perhaps in Loft) who will, in fact, never call. He will, however, ignore you in the Billy B for the foreseeable future. Totally not talking from experience.

Also, Kickstarts by Example. No notes. Keep it coming. I feel like I’m in a 2010s montage.

Jimmy’s

Are we really surprised by Mr. Brightside being played here? An alternative to the national anthem, this one could appear anywhere on this list. It might also be the one song able to draw me back inside from Jimmy’s smoking area (IYKYK), so it goes here. Some say overplayed; I say appropriately so. Keep it up, DJ Dave.

Sweet Caroline is another classic. This is the kind of track that plays as you’re about to chop your third Woodgate of the evening. Neil was correct – it truly is “so good, so good, so good!”

Kind of like Mr. Brightside, there isn’t anything quintessentially Jimmy’s about Robbie Williams’s Angels – it, too, could feature pretty much anywhere on this list (other than Klute – we see you, John).

Fab’s

Addison Rae just gets it with Fame is a Gun – whether it’s contact hours (cries in English student), firsts, or hours in the day, she’s certainly not the only one who has “always wanted more”. At an extreme, it’s giving that one Doxbridge advocate. As a side note, I’d also like to request that the theatre kid covers be added to the Fab’s rotation for the next academic year. Truly, I believe Rachel Zegler’s Fame is a Gun and Ben Platt’s Diet Pepsi are worthy. Extra operatic – it’s a yes from me.

Perfect (by Mason and Princess Superstar) is serving major Saltburn vibes, and I think we all see the association. Where’s Jacob Elordi, though? Fab’s needs a guy like him.

Much like the Fab’s crowd, Miss Carpenter is EXACTLY who she thinks she is. If you’re after aura, look no further; this pop princess has it in spades. “Please Please Please” get me back to Fab’s (please).

Klute

Hate to mention it twice, but Mr. Brightside is on here almost as much as it is in Jimmy’s – this time in the form of a mashup with Chelsea Dagger that’s just so British and never gets old. Trust Durham students to get into their own Mr. Brightside situation in the smoking area though.

Oasis’s Don’t Look Back in Anger makes it here somehow more than the rest of their discography. Not sure if this is just a good song, or if it’s some kind of message from John Klute to DJ Dave (I’m far too invested in this feud, obviously). And if Bastille’s Pompeii is part of the club rotation, respectfully, you’re definitely catering to a certain kind of Durham student.

Dean Martin’s That’s Amore marks a welcome change from Angels (yawn) and for that, I suppose, it makes sense. You have to close with something, after all. Plus, I’m pretty sure the SNK warriors will agree that when you’re interlinked with your quaddies in hand, the general feeling is nothing short of the professed “amore”. What a way to start the week.

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