The Tab

Lily Phillips reveals new vile ‘gloryh*le’ event, and just how many men she has involved

She is most definitely back on the scene

Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Lily Phillips is hosting a “gloryh*le” event this weekend, which she herself has revealed will be “big”. Of course it will be.

Just as we thought focus had turned to Bonnie Blue and her gross baby-themed events, Lily has dived straight back onto the scene with maybe her most out-there challenge yet.

Lily posted earlier this week on her Instagram story that the “big” event will be happening on August 1st, and has since shared details about what will be going down. She’ll be joined by fellow OnlyFans creator and her new bestie Annie Knight, as well as a whole bunch of men. Obviously!

“So on the 1st, Lily is doing a gloryh*le shoot with 12-13 guys,” her team told The Tab. “Annie and Jack Burcke are doing interviews there as well for content. The gloryh*le has been custom built for Lily.”

Lily Phillips next event

Image provided

And you can get a first look at it, in all its… glory. It is basically a giant seat, with walls around it with holes in. It’s unclear whether Lily or the men will be in the seat or behind the walls. Or maybe she’ll mix it up a bit. But as you can imagine with her, a lot of x-rated goings on will be happening, and it will all be filmed for content.

There are three different “holes” in total that will be used by Lily and the guys during the event. One near the head of the bed, one in the centre, and one at the end. The largest is the one at the end.

Lily Phillips next event

Images provided

This comes not long after Lily shared she is now in a relationship, but her boyfriend doesn’t mind her still doing these huge s*x events.

“He understands the adult industry. He just cares if I’m safe and happy,” Lily previously told The Tab. She explained his boyfriend Sam’s one boundary for her continuing with her work is that Lily is not allowed to kiss other men.

“I don’t mind,” Lily said. “I’m the type of person who finds kissing quite intimate, so I’m happy to save that for my relationship. Otherwise it’s just my job – I go to work and then I come home to him.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: Lily Phillips OnlyFans Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Omg, part of London is turning into a real-life Pokémon GO playground this August

You can even get free coffee for playing

Pokémon GO

Read Next

Lily Phillips

The hideous s*x act Lily Phillips won’t stop doing, despite it getting her the most hate

Lily Phillips and Girthmasterr

Lily Phillips just teamed up with Girthmasterr and the results are as catastrophic as you’d imagine

Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips applied to be on Love Island, and the reason she was rejected is beyond wild

Latest

The ultimate graduate perks guide for all five Liverpool universities

Hannah Auckland

When you graduate, you automatically join the universities’ alumni community, but what actually are the benefits?

The internet never forgets: The biggest male celeb nude leaks ever, and how they responded

Kieran Galpin

One of them just outright posted it himself

Lorenzo’s most iconic Love Island moments ranked from nonchalant king to totally unhinged

Ellissa Bain

I’m obsessed with him

Lily Phillips reveals new vile ‘gloryh*le’ event, and just how many men she has involved

Hayley Soen

She is most definitely back on the scene

Four things every type B girl does at a festival that would send most people into a coma

Mischa Denney-Richards

At least they’re having fun… right ?

Samie Elishi and other Islander escorted off Love Island set and banned from watching the show

Kieran Galpin

Kicked out after winning All Stars five months ago is WILD

That viral ‘press and hold’ Twitter trend explained, and what’s actually supposed to happen

Ellissa Bain

I’m so confused

Is university economically worth it? Newcastle students share their opinions

Tilly Nelson

55 per cent of students in England will not fully repay what they borrowed, including interest

Descendants Kylie Cantrall Malia Baker drama

Inside the messy Descendants: Wicked Wonderland press tour giving peak Disney Channel chaos

Anna Williamson

Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker seem to be caught in a love triangle, awkward interviews and a mediocre male love interest

I found The Odyssey’s ‘caked-up’ naked dead guy, and he’s revealed whether a prosthetic was used

Kieran Galpin

‘The Odyssey should win best picture because of the deer man’s cakes’

Newcastle universities selected for new defence alliance

Samuel Illis

Newcastle and Northumbria form alliance with 33 other top UK universities

Jasmine brutally follows every single Love Island 2026 cast member apart from one

Ellissa Bain

Savage!

‘He seemed genuine’: Woman who claims she had a one night stand with Chris Watts speaks out

Hayley Soen

‘He was funny and charming’

Lancaster student societies sign petition against university joining defence alliance

Charlotte Hutchinson

Lancaster University is among 35 higher education institutions to join the Defence Universities Alliance

Fml, this gym bro with a ‘huge cucumba’ is using his literal grandma to market his OnlyFans

Kieran Galpin

Granny better be getting some coin

Belle Hassan with a guy on TikTok

That young guy Belle from Love Island hangs out with on TikTok? He’s a huge OnlyFans star

Hayley Soen

I needed answers, but I didn’t think they’d be this

Exact details of Priya’s job selling eye drops are finally uncovered after Love Island drama

Ellissa Bain

We even have footage of her in action

Love Island 2026

Oh no, this is the first couple who are going to split after Love Island 2026

Hayley Soen

‘It was a means to an end, not a romantic match’

Sadistic handwritten notes Dexter-obsessed serial killer wrote have been revealed in court

Kieran Galpin

James Desborough dismembered men in Cornwall in 2025

‘We should’ve done better’: Emilie Kiser responds after son seen on boat without life jacket

Ellissa Bain

She said they will ‘still makes mistakes’