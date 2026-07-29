Lily Phillips reveals new vile ‘gloryh*le’ event, and just how many men she has involved

3 hours ago

Lily Phillips is hosting a “gloryh*le” event this weekend, which she herself has revealed will be “big”. Of course it will be.

Just as we thought focus had turned to Bonnie Blue and her gross baby-themed events, Lily has dived straight back onto the scene with maybe her most out-there challenge yet.

Lily posted earlier this week on her Instagram story that the “big” event will be happening on August 1st, and has since shared details about what will be going down. She’ll be joined by fellow OnlyFans creator and her new bestie Annie Knight, as well as a whole bunch of men. Obviously!

“So on the 1st, Lily is doing a gloryh*le shoot with 12-13 guys,” her team told The Tab. “Annie and Jack Burcke are doing interviews there as well for content. The gloryh*le has been custom built for Lily.”

And you can get a first look at it, in all its… glory. It is basically a giant seat, with walls around it with holes in. It’s unclear whether Lily or the men will be in the seat or behind the walls. Or maybe she’ll mix it up a bit. But as you can imagine with her, a lot of x-rated goings on will be happening, and it will all be filmed for content.

There are three different “holes” in total that will be used by Lily and the guys during the event. One near the head of the bed, one in the centre, and one at the end. The largest is the one at the end.

This comes not long after Lily shared she is now in a relationship, but her boyfriend doesn’t mind her still doing these huge s*x events.

“He understands the adult industry. He just cares if I’m safe and happy,” Lily previously told The Tab. She explained his boyfriend Sam’s one boundary for her continuing with her work is that Lily is not allowed to kiss other men.

“I don’t mind,” Lily said. “I’m the type of person who finds kissing quite intimate, so I’m happy to save that for my relationship. Otherwise it’s just my job – I go to work and then I come home to him.”

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