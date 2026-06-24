Lily Phillips just teamed up with Girthmasterr and the results are as catastrophic as you’d imagine

5 hours ago

Lily Phillips has shared that her latest x-rated link up has been with none other than Girthmasterr. Naturally.

Girthmasterr, real name Ben, has become famous for… well you can probably guess through his name. He’s now *huge* in the adult industry. So, he’s a natural collab for the woman behind some of the most lewd viral stunts and challenges: Lily Phillips. In reality, I can’t actually believe this hasn’t happened sooner.

The duo have filmed x-rated content together, for their subscribers. And now, they’ve been sharing details about it, and behind the scenes teasers on their socials.

“This is me before I take on Girthmasterr,” Lily said in a video, showing her standing next to Ben. Looking sheepish, I have to admit. He replied: “You’ll probably survive.” Lily then started laughing, but I think she actually feared for herself a little bit.

The camera then changed to show the pair looking very much dishevelled. “And here is us after our shoot,” Lily said. “The Girthmasterr has definitely destroyed me.” He then said that he “did what 100 guys couldn’t do” – obviously hinting back to Lily’s 100 men in a day challenge. “I made Lily Phillips tap out,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Phillips (@lilyphillip_s)

It didn’t end there. Another, just as graphic, video was shared – also of the before and after. “Wish me good luck, this is the before,” Lily said. At the end she said: “And here is the after my video shoot with Girthmasterr. I tapped out if I’m honest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Phillips (@lilyphillip_s)

Another video called it Lily’s “first big dude since getting a boyfriend” with one person in the comments saying they’re “sure” her boyfriend is “overjoyed”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by blondechallengegirl (@blondechallengegirl)

Earlier this year, Lily confirmed she is dating someone now, but has since said he is very supportive of her line of work. His one boundary for continuing with her work while they’re together is that Lily is not allowed to kiss other men.

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