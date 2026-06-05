Lily Phillips applied to be on Love Island, and the reason she was rejected is beyond wild

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Lily Phillips has revealed she applied to be on Love Island, but has said she was brutally rejected from the show. If she was in the villa it would be chaos beyond anything we know.

Lily is currently starring alongside new bestie Annie Knight in Australian reality show Turned On: Dirty Sexy Money. She’s been doing some interviews about the show, and in one she and Annie were asked if they’ve ever applied, or been approached, for other reality series.

Lily said she had applied for Love Island, but the producers apparently turned her down quite harshly. Lily wanted to be in the UK villa, but has claimed she was told she “wasn’t fit enough”. She joked: “And to be honest, I think I would end up sh*gging the whole cast, so it’s probably a no from that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Phillips (@lilyphillip_s)

She also said she was offered a spot on Dating Naked, but laughed that she wouldn’t go on a show where she gets naked for free – people have to pay for that from her. You know what, fair.

In a previous interview with The Tab, Lily said one of her biggest goals for 2026 is to do more reality TV. When asked what her New Year’s resolutions were, she said: “Do reality TV, and I’d love to do stuff like daytime telly. Loose Women has always been one of my dreams. Definitely I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! That would be so cool.

“I would also love to have my own calendar, I want to win an AVN [Adult Video News] Award, and just continue to grow. I also want to grow my American audience, so I’m going to be working over there a lot more.”

Who needs Love Island, anyway?! Plus, people think Yasmin from the show this year is the double of Lily Phillips, so we’ve kind of got the best of both worlds!

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