The Tab

The Love Island 2026 cast members and their uncanny celebrity lookalikes

I now can’t unsee any of these

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The cast of Love Island are always beautiful, but the 2026 lot are so good looking people are giving them celebrity lookalikes. If I went on a TV show and people started saying I looked as flawless as some of the biggest names in the world, I’d never shut up about it actually.

From film and pop stars to OnlyFans creators, we’ve got a whole range of comparisons going on here – and they’re actually good! Here’s a rundown of the Love Island 2026 cast members and their celebrity lookalikes. Unfortunately, once you see it, you can’t unsee.

Robyn

Love Island 2026 cast celebrity lookalikes

via ITV/Instagram

Robyn looks exactly like Perrie Edwards from Little Mix. It’s the blonde hair and gorgeous freckles. They could be twins.

Samraj

Love Island 2026 cast celebrity lookalikes

via ITV

Has Samraj ever been seen in the same room as Siva from The Wanted? I seriously need to know. I think it’s the big, thick dark hair that’s really doing it. Pop star good looks!

Yasmin

via ITV/Instagram

Yasmin looks exactly like OnlyFans challenge girlie, Lily Phillips. They literally have all of the same features.

George

via ITV

Someone said George is just a blonde version of Casey O’Gorman. Sorry, but it’s so true. Also, apparently if you Google image reverse search George’s promo pic for Love Island 2026, AI thinks it’s a photo of Casey. We all knew Casey would manage to come back somehow.

Ellie

Hmm, people are saying Ellie looks like Molly-Mae? I kind of see it, I can’t lie. But then again, maybe they’re just both stunning and blonde.

Lorenzo

via ITV/Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

I don’t think we need to massage Lorenzo’s ego any more, but there are some Jacob Elordi comparisons going on. I see it, but you won’t ever catch me telling him so.

Mica

Love Island 2026 cast celebrity lookalikes

via Instagram/Fred Duval/Shutterstock

Apparently people think Mica looks like Olivia Dean?! Wait, are we onto something here?! I think it’s mainly the gorgeous curls, because I can actually really see this one.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Former Love Island producer

‘Love Island has failed’: A former producer has slated the show and its catastrophic downfall

Toni on Love Island Debrief podcast

‘She just ruined her career’: Toni slated for ‘rude’ and ‘nasty’ comments on Love Island podcast

From oldest to youngest: The ages of the Love Island 2026 cast members

Latest

Former student arrested after man shot with crossbow on university campus

Jessica Owen

A ‘seriously injured’ man in his 50s has been taken to hospital

‘I was so hurt’: OnlyFans model reveals how her leaked s*x tape changed her life

Hayley Soen

‘I was so scared because I was super young’

Sly Diggler

Escort from Diddy’s s*x tape with 50 Cent’s baby mother comes forward with x-rated revelations

Kieran Galpin

He alleged the size of Diddy’s diddy

Breaking: George has QUIT Love Island 2026 after just one day

Hayley Soen

His fellow Islanders have been left shook

They’re still going strong a year on, so here’s an update on Love Island’s Megan and Conor

Ellissa Bain

They’re so vibey

The Love Island 2026 cast members and their uncanny celebrity lookalikes

Hayley Soen

I now can’t unsee any of these

Two arrested after protesters clash with police near Henry Nowak stabbing site

Violet Kennerk

The protest took place in Southampton on Tuesday evening

Dead rat Euphoria finale hidden meaning

The dead rat in Euphoria has a brutal hidden meaning that only makes sense now after the finale

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t believe I missed it

Ethan Miller

Remember gay YouTubers Ethan and Mark? Their story ended tragically, and kinda filthy

Kieran Galpin

Okay, childhood ruined

What’s inside the new McDonald’s World Cup meals, with different cups and toys to collect

Ellissa Bain

They’re available now

Man arrested following crash outside King’s College London’s Stamford Street accommodation

Isabella Zbucki

It resulted in a vehicle being upturned

It’s finally time: Voting has opened for the first round of Lancaster’s BNOC 2026

Erin Malik

Your top 15 candidates have been selected from over 1,300 votes

Here’s why so many St Andrews students are against the idea of a campus Wetherspoons

Cyrus Tahbaz

The new Spoons is set to open in September

EGB 2026: The good, the bad, and the ugly

Lara van Soest

Enchanting or disappointing? Here’s the truth

50 Cent response ex Daphne Joy leaked s*x tape Diddy

50 Cent doubles down on his nasty comments about ex Daphne Joy’s leaked s*x tape with Diddy

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She could be out back with a dog for all I care’

KSI dragged for ‘disloyalty’ and ‘ego’ as he says he wants to be ‘better than the Sidemen’

Ellissa Bain

‘So KSI left his day ones for views’

So, Mackenzie Shirilla has now fully ‘confessed’ she *did* crash the car on purpose

Hayley Soen

Wait, what?!

Olivia Rodrigo reveals what it’s really like to party with Charli XCX after they go to rave

Ellissa Bain

Can I have an invite next time?

Drake Von

Gay p*rnstar Drake Von arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation

Kieran Galpin

He’s been charged with two felonies

Former Love Island producer

‘Love Island has failed’: A former producer has slated the show and its catastrophic downfall

Hayley Soen

Wow this is telling