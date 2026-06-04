The Love Island 2026 cast members and their uncanny celebrity lookalikes

5 hours ago

The cast of Love Island are always beautiful, but the 2026 lot are so good looking people are giving them celebrity lookalikes. If I went on a TV show and people started saying I looked as flawless as some of the biggest names in the world, I’d never shut up about it actually.

From film and pop stars to OnlyFans creators, we’ve got a whole range of comparisons going on here – and they’re actually good! Here’s a rundown of the Love Island 2026 cast members and their celebrity lookalikes. Unfortunately, once you see it, you can’t unsee.

Robyn

Robyn looks exactly like Perrie Edwards from Little Mix. It’s the blonde hair and gorgeous freckles. They could be twins.

Samraj

Has Samraj ever been seen in the same room as Siva from The Wanted? I seriously need to know. I think it’s the big, thick dark hair that’s really doing it. Pop star good looks!

Yasmin

Yasmin looks exactly like OnlyFans challenge girlie, Lily Phillips. They literally have all of the same features.

George

Someone said George is just a blonde version of Casey O’Gorman. Sorry, but it’s so true. Also, apparently if you Google image reverse search George’s promo pic for Love Island 2026, AI thinks it’s a photo of Casey. We all knew Casey would manage to come back somehow.

Ellie

Hmm, people are saying Ellie looks like Molly-Mae? I kind of see it, I can’t lie. But then again, maybe they’re just both stunning and blonde.

Lorenzo

I don’t think we need to massage Lorenzo’s ego any more, but there are some Jacob Elordi comparisons going on. I see it, but you won’t ever catch me telling him so.

Mica

Apparently people think Mica looks like Olivia Dean?! Wait, are we onto something here?! I think it’s mainly the gorgeous curls, because I can actually really see this one.

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