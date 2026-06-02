From oldest to youngest: The ages of the Love Island 2026 cast members

Are they the youngest ever?

30 minutes ago

From day one, the cast of Love Island 2026 started discussing their ages with one another. And it seems like this year more than ever, the villa is full of Islanders who are fresh into their 20s. God forbid you’re over 30 and still looking for love.

So, here’s a ranking of the ages of the Love Island 2026 cast members – starting with the oldest, and ending with who the youngest Islander this year is.

George

Age: 28

First bombshell George is one of the equal eldest Islanders so far this year, aged 28. He’s a footballer, from Winchester.

Lola

Age: 28

Former detective Lola is the eldest girl in the villa this year so far, aged 28. On the first night, the boys agreed out of the girls she was “wife material”.

Lorenzo

Age: 28

Also equal oldest is Lorenzo. He’s a business owner from Hertfordshire. Despite being one of our older Islanders, he said he’s never been in a relationship before.

Ope

Age: 27

Up next is West End performer Ope. He’s one of the older boys this year, aged 27.

Jasmine

Age: 27

Jasmine is the same age as Ope, aged 27.

Samuel

Age: 25

We have three Islanders this year who are aged 25, one of which being electrician Sam.

Samraj

Age: 25

Model Samraj is also 25. Ahead of the show, he said: “Without sounding arrogant, in the outside world I don’t really chase that much, I’m used to girls coming to me.” I mean, that does sound quite arrogant, but sure!

Sean

Age: 25

Teacher Sean is also aged 25. He teaches kids of primary school age, and is from Galway.

Ellie

Age: 24

Pretty down the middle age wise in the villa is Ellie, who is 24. She is a real estate videographer, from West Lothian.

Angelista

Age: 24

Up next is Angelista, who is also 24. She’s a nurse, from Staffordshire. But, as she said on the show, she hates when boys use her job as a pickup line, and ask her to “look after them”.

Aidan

Age: 23

Our youngest boy this is Aidan, who is 23. He’s a property broker, from Kent. “I wouldn’t say I have a strict type on paper,” Aidan explained. “Personality is the most important thing for me.”

Yasmin

Age: 23

Yasmin stepped in on day one as a first bombshell with George. She’s much younger than him though, aged 23.

Robyn

Age: 21

Robyn is the first of two Islanders this year who are aged 21. This makes the Liverpool-born quantity surveyor and DJ the equal youngest in the villa so far.

Mica

Age: 21

Also the youngest Islander is Mica. She’s a student from Barcelona, who is currently based in London.

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