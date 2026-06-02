The Tab

From oldest to youngest: The ages of the Love Island 2026 cast members

Are they the youngest ever?

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

From day one, the cast of Love Island 2026 started discussing their ages with one another. And it seems like this year more than ever, the villa is full of Islanders who are fresh into their 20s. God forbid you’re over 30 and still looking for love.

So, here’s a ranking of the ages of the Love Island 2026 cast members – starting with the oldest, and ending with who the youngest Islander this year is.

George

Age: 28

Love Island 2026

via ITV

First bombshell George is one of the equal eldest Islanders so far this year, aged 28. He’s a footballer, from Winchester.

Lola

Age: 28

via ITV

Former detective Lola is the eldest girl in the villa this year so far, aged 28. On the first night, the boys agreed out of the girls she was “wife material”.

Lorenzo

Age: 28

Love Island 2026

via ITV

Also equal oldest is Lorenzo. He’s a business owner from Hertfordshire. Despite being one of our older Islanders, he said he’s never been in a relationship before.

Ope

Age: 27

via ITV

Up next is West End performer Ope. He’s one of the older boys this year, aged 27.

Jasmine

Age: 27

via ITV

Jasmine is the same age as Ope, aged 27.

Samuel

Age: 25

Love Island 2026

via ITV

We have three Islanders this year who are aged 25, one of which being electrician Sam.

Samraj

Age: 25

via ITV

Model Samraj is also 25. Ahead of the show, he said: “Without sounding arrogant, in the outside world I don’t really chase that much, I’m used to girls coming to me.” I mean, that does sound quite arrogant, but sure!

Sean

Age: 25

via ITV

Teacher Sean is also aged 25. He teaches kids of primary school age, and is from Galway.

Ellie

Age: 24

Love Island 2026

via ITV

Pretty down the middle age wise in the villa is Ellie, who is 24. She is a real estate videographer, from West Lothian.

Angelista

Age: 24

via ITV

Up next is Angelista, who is also 24. She’s a nurse, from Staffordshire. But, as she said on the show, she hates when boys use her job as a pickup line, and ask her to “look after them”.

Aidan

Age: 23

via ITV

Our youngest boy this is Aidan, who is 23. He’s a property broker, from Kent. “I wouldn’t say I have a strict type on paper,” Aidan explained. “Personality is the most important thing for me.”

Yasmin

Age: 23

Love Island 2026

via ITV

Yasmin stepped in on day one as a first bombshell with George. She’s much younger than him though, aged 23.

Robyn

Age: 21

via ITV

Robyn is the first of two Islanders this year who are aged 21. This makes the Liverpool-born quantity surveyor and DJ the equal youngest in the villa so far.

Mica

Age: 21

Love Island 2026

via ITV

Also the youngest Islander is Mica. She’s a student from Barcelona, who is currently based in London.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Love Island 2026

I was meant to be in the Love Island cast this year but I failed the dr*g test last minute

Love Island bosses confirm the two huge twists we have coming for the 2026 villa

Love Island 2026

The promo pics weren’t giving, so this is what the cast of Love Island 2026 *actually* look like

Latest
Mackenzie

‘It’s a fix’: Mackenzie Shirilla’s dad makes vile claims about Dom’s family, and I’m speechless

Kieran Galpin

‘That last name, Russo, in this town’

Detective Lola on Love Island 2026

All the details of Love Island 2026 star Lola’s job, and if she’s *actually* a real detective

Hayley Soen

Now this is detective work

Mackenzie Shirilla father believes innocent

After Netflix’s The Crash, Mackenzie Shirilla’s father reveals why he still believes she’s innocent

Suchismita Ghosh

‘If she was going to kill him, that would make more sense to me’

From oldest to youngest: The ages of the Love Island 2026 cast members

Hayley Soen

Are they the youngest ever?

Joshua Boucher/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

The mystery surrounding where Alex Murdaugh is now, as legal proceedings start from scratch

Kieran Galpin

His conviction was recently overturned

KCL cut 327 jobs last year, its highest in years, despite income rising eight per cent

Isabella Zbucki

Vice-Chancellor Shitij Kapur’s total remuneration reached £446,000 last year, while continuing to live rent-free in a luxury flat in the Maughan Library

Euphoria Ali who he was to Rue

Euphoria ended with Ali, but who was he really to Rue? Colman Domingo explains their bond

Suchismita Ghosh

The finale put so much focus on him

‘Injury is worth it’: Cardiff Uni rugby player responds to study on effect of sports injuries

Awen Mutembo

Is the sport you love worth the risk of injury, or should more be done to protect female athletes?

Bishop betray Alamo Rue Euphoria

Wait, did Bishop betray Alamo to avenge Rue? Here’s what the Euphoria actor actually said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘He’s so calculated’

It makes no sense, so here’s why WhatsApp sometimes says ‘you may have new messages’

Ellissa Bain

Do I have new messages or not?!

Euphoria Rue different ending

Euphoria creator had a completely different ending for Rue, so here’s why it was changed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘There was a different trajectory for the character of Rue’

‘Stop calling it slop’: University of Nottingham professor defends use of AI in academia

Eloise O'Neill

He even admitted to using Claude when writing an academic article

Chris Watts sickeningly shares the biggest ‘regret’ he has about his dark crime

Hayley Soen

He k*lled his wife and children to be with another woman

Summer loving? 15 Durham date ideas for Easter term

May Thomson

The ultimate summer dates bucket list (for partners or friends…)

what showering on your back does

I feel a bit silly after learning what showering on your back actually does to your body

Suchismita Ghosh

It makes so much sense

Daphne

Model shares ‘painful’ statement as graphic threesome s*x tape with Diddy gets leaked

Kieran Galpin

She’s the mother of 50 Cent’s son, and he’s now responded

KSI reveals the real reason he quit the Sidemen and it’s actually so sad

Ellissa Bain

‘I’m struggling’

Arabella

OnlyFans model ignites debate with filthy stunt at Arsenal parade… with her brother

Kieran Galpin

She’s now responded to the backlash

Love Island 2026

I was meant to be in the Love Island cast this year but I failed the dr*g test last minute

Hayley Soen

‘I got all dolled up… didn’t realise it was a dr*g test’

The truth about Sean from Love Island’s primary school teacher career as job gets backlash

Ellissa Bain

‘Imagine the kids watching him get off with girls’