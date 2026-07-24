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Pokémon Go event

Omg, part of London is turning into a real-life Pokémon GO playground this August

You can even get free coffee by playing

Pokémon GO
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Gals, a real-life Pokémon GO playground is coming to London this August. It’s totally free to join in, and you can could actual prizes such as coffee and holidays. Here’s the lowdown on how you can get involved.

Wait, where even is this Pokémon GO playground?

The pop-up is part of the celebrations for Pokémon GO’s tenth anniversary. Yup, we really are that old.

The London event is at The Green at Boxpark Shoreditch, and in the surrounding area.

pokemon go map

Here’s a detailed map of the exact boundaries.

Once you’re in the right spot, you’ll gain access to the Timed Research in the event area of Pokémon GO on your phone. You’ll need to do this between 10am on Saturday 1st August and 11.59pm on Sunday 2nd August, or a week later from 10am on Saturday 8th August to 11.59pm on Sunday 9th August.

Once you’ve got going, you’ll have until 11:59pm on Monday 31st August to finish off the Timed Research and claim all the in-game rewards. Got it?

Yup, you can win real-life prizes for doing this

pokémon go event

Credit: Pokémon GO

If you manage to tick off the first stage of the Timed Research, you can claim an actual coffee. Well, hunting Pokémon is thirsty work.

Pokémon GO will be operating a coffee station within The Green at Boxpark Shoreditch between 10am and 7pm on Saturday 1st, Sunday 2nd, Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th August. Once you’ve completed the first stage of Timed Research, keep the app open, proudly show your achievements to the barista, and enjoy your free beverage.

There’s also a chance you could win a five-night hotel stay for two in Japan, plus flights. If you make it through the second stage of the Timed Research, you can enter this contest. Use the “What’s Your Favourite?” feature in the game, then post the pics on a public Instagram profile with the tag #pokemongosummerquest. The deadline is 11.59pm on Monday 31st August.

Here’s a more thorough explanation of that feature.

Oh, and some huge streamers will be there

Miniminter and Chunkz will race each other across London to catch Pokémon. If you fancy, you can actually meet them both on The Green at Boxpark Shoreditch between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday 1st August.

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A post shared by miniminter (@miniminter)

Don’t fret, there’s still fun to be had outside London

If you’re not going to be in London anytime soon, there’s another anniversary event you can still do. Trainers throughout the UK will automatically get access to a different (and still free) Summer Quest Times Research event between 10am on Saturday 1st August and 11.59pm on Sunday 9th August. You’ll have until 11.59pm on Monday 31st August to finish it all off, and nab the in-game rewards.

If you do manage to catch ’em all, you’ll have a shot at winning a two-person trip to the Pokémon GO Fest 2027 in Europe. To enter, share a “What’s Your Favourite?” post on Insta with #pokemongosummerquest by the end of August (just like with the London competition).

Here’s more specific info on the competitions.

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