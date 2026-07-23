All the brutal things dumped Islanders have said about Mica after Love Island and boy, it’s bad

5 hours ago

Getting dumped from the Love Island villa means Islanders finally get to watch everything that actually happened while they were inside. And for quite a few of them this year, that’s completely changed how they feel about Mica.

Over the past few weeks, many dumped Islanders have spoken about Mica in interviews, and they’ve not exactly held back. From calling out comments she made behind people’s backs to questioning her relationships in the villa, she’s been on the receiving end of some pretty brutal opinions.

So, here’s every brutal thing dumped Islanders have said about Mica after leaving Love Island 2026.

‘I don’t feel like she even genuinely likes Samraj’

Chidi didn’t mince his words when he appeared on Love Island: The Debrief. After getting to know Mica in the Sleepover Villa, he admitted he’s not convinced her feelings for Samraj are genuine at all.

He said, “Even touching on that whole Mica situation, I just don’t feel like she even genuinely likes Samraj, she just likes the fact she can’t have him.”

He added, “No offence at her age, if I came into the Island, if I wasn’t so, ‘I rate you, I want to talk to you’, if I was a bit standoffish, wasn’t too interested, I feel like she’d like me a bit better.”

Chidi continued, “I feel like certain girls respond better to avoidantness. The only reason she liked Simba is that he didn’t take her too seriously, but he’s back with Angie now.”

He also explained why he carried on getting to know Mica after the Sleepover Villa. He said, “Basically what happened was that night when I came back from the sleepover, I spoke to Mica and asked, ‘Where’s your head at? What’s your situation with Simba?’ She was like, ‘Obviously I’m a bit anxious at the moment because he’s about to tell Angie the whole situation. I don’t know how that’s going to play out, but I feel like I’m very much out of it.'”

He added, “So she was insinuating the whole situation was kind of deaded. She’s like, ‘Oh, I’m very much interested in speaking to you.'”

‘I’ve seen a different side since we’ve been out’

Martha admitted watching the show back completely changed her opinion of Mica. Speaking on Love Island: The Debrief, she explained that she genuinely thought they got on really well inside the villa, but then saw comments Mica had made about Charleen that she’d never heard at the time.

She said, “Mica, I really liked her in there, and I thought we got on so well. But since I’ve been out, I’ve seen some of the things she said behind Charleen’s back.”

Martha then added, “To our face it was very ‘girls’ girl’, they would never say anything wrong and then I’ve seen different since we’re out.”

‘I think that’s actually very, very mean’

Mara also wasn’t impressed after watching Mica’s comment about Charleen back. Speaking to Capital, she called out the moment Mica said, “I can’t believe you chose that girl over you.”

Mara said: “I think that’s actually very, very mean, Mica. And one thing about me, yes, we’re friends, but I’ll tell you about yourself if you need to hear.”

She also questioned why Mica referred to Charleen as “that girl.” “That is not a nice thing to say. ‘That girl’, what does that even mean?” she said.

She also explained, “I wasn’t the closest to Charleen in Casa, obviously. Emotions are high in there and stuff in there, but we did get close and I feel that’s very rude to say to Charleen as a girl.”

‘That’s a fake thing to do’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charleen Murphy (@charleenmurphy)

Charleen herself also addressed the comment after finally watching the series back. She revealed she was shocked because Mica had been completely different to her face in the villa.

Charleen said, “Mica saying, ‘I can’t believe he brought that girl back’ about me, then to my face she was like, ‘It’s nothing about you.'”

She continued, “I’m like, ‘Of course it was,’ because you said then after the fact, ‘You brought that girl back.’ That’s about how I look. That’s not nice, and I just personally wouldn’t say that.”

She then concluded, “So I think that’s a fake thing to do, to come back and say, ‘It was not about you, it’s about him’. Obviously it was about me, if you’re saying that.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.