Lorenzo was secretly told off by Love Island producers and got a warning over actions in the villa

4 hours ago

We all love Lorenzo. But it would seem Lorenzo hasn’t always been the favourite Islander in the eyes of the Love Island 2026 producers. It’s been claimed by a dumped Islander that he got a bit of a telling off, which landed him a warning behind the scenes.

As we’ve got to know Lorenzo, we’ve started to love him more and more. He supports the girls, is a bit of a joker, and is arguably one of the best additions to the Love Island villa this year. However, it would seem he’s not the easiest to work with, when you’re trying to make a TV show.

Ope Sowande, who was dumped earlier in the season, has revealed all about Lorenzo and his naughty rule-breaking ways. Speaking with former Islander Chloe Burrows, he said that Lorenzo has been quite reluctant to engage with the girls, which made the production team have chat with him.

“I don’t know why he’s there,” Ope brutally said. “He’s amazing. He just doesn’t give a f*ck. I would get really stressed in there and he’d be like ‘Why are you stressing?’. I’m like ‘Oh I don’t know’. He’d be like ‘Mate, just do what I do. Nothing’.”

Ope then went on to describe one moment in particular, which was at the end of an evening in the villa. He said: “One of the girls was like ‘Lorenzo do you wanna go chat?’ and he was like ‘I’m just all chatted out’. And then someone else came and said ‘Lorenzo, you wanna go chat?’ and he goes ‘Ugh’.

“He’s like ‘I don’t want to chat anymore’. It’s late, and it’s the end of the evening but they need people to chat still. He was just ‘I’m all chatted out, I’m not speaking anymore’. He got called straight to the Beach Hut.”

There, it would seem Lorenzo got a telling off, and was warned about his behaviour. It would seem he was reminded they are making a TV show, so he needs to step up!

Not long after this moment, it would seem the producers got Lorenzo back. The Islander once admitted he would never make a coffee for the girls, then was then seen making one for Julia. It looks as though this was set up by producers, as it was product placement for Nescafé – with the segment on the show seeing all the products laid out neatly in front of Lorenzo. That’ll show him!

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