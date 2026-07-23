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Lola Sean unaired Love Island chat exit

Lola exposes unaired Love Island conversation that led to her and Sean finally leaving the villa

There’s so much we don’t see

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Lola and Sean shocked everyone when they volunteered to leave the Love Island 2026 villa after becoming exclusive. At the time, a lot of people were confused because it looked like they just randomly decided to go. But it turns out ITV didn’t air two really important conversations that explain why they actually left.

Speaking in interviews after leaving the villa, Lola and Sean revealed they had already spoken through the Movie Night drama in private, and had actually been discussing leaving the show for well over a week.

ITV didn’t show the conversation after Movie Night

Lola Sean unaired Love Island chat exit

via ITV

One of the biggest questions after they left was why Lola seemed so calm after Sean’s Casa Amor clips were shown during Movie Night. To us, it looked like she barely reacted.

But Lola explained that that was because the biggest conversation happened off-screen. She told The Mirror, “I massively get it, having watched it back, I think the big conversation that we had about it was missing.”

She added, “So, for me, it’s like before it even came up, I knew it was coming up. I knew it was on the screen. And I think because we’d already had that talk, we were really good at communication.”

Lola then continued, “I think for me, just because it’s in front of a group of people, and it looks bad, like if I’ve already sorted that, I’m not going to have it out again for the sake of it. There’s no need, but I understand what people say.”

Sean also said that he took accountability for what he did in Casa because the challenges felt like he was “cheating on Lola”. And he didn’t want to continue doing them.

They’d been talking about leaving for a while

Lola Sean unaired Love Island chat exit

via ITV

The Movie Night chat wasn’t the only conversation viewers never saw. Lola revealed they had been speaking about leaving the villa for around a week before they actually did it because they both felt they’d got what they came for.

She explained, “I think that for a while, like probably like a week or so, we’d been in the headspace where it was just, we were ready to go. I think we achieved what we wanted to achieve from it. Once you are so locked off, and in love, then there’s only so many challenges you sort of want to do.”

Sean agreed, saying, “I didn’t want to do any challenges.”

Lola continued, “We’d speak about it anyway, and we were like, when the right time comes, we’ll just [leave]. And I think it just felt like the right time.”

Sean also said how the “sick of the tests”. And because of that, Lola said that they had already “sort of made our minds up a little bit.”

Lola also explained on Love Island: The Debrief, “This is getting old in my head. But you know what I mean? Every night around the little dressing room or something, and it be like, what’s everyone’s plans for tonight? And I’m like, I’d just be talking to Fitz. Just that.

Sean then said, “But we were were saying for a while that we wanted to go. We just weren’t getting anything from it anymore. It was just getting boring.”

Looking back, it actually makes perfect sense why they chose to leave. They’d sorted out the biggest bump in their relationship off camera, they’d got exactly what they wanted from the villa, and Sean had clearly had enough of the constant tests and challenges. Fair enough, really. I’m more surprised they didn’t leave sooner.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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