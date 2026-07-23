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Jasmine’s savage blog from before Love Island has resurfaced, and some people are gonna HATE it

I didn’t think it was possible to love her more

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Love Island’s Jasmine Müller keeps getting better, because if holding Kav to account wasn’t enough, she’s fully a feminist queen in her resurfaced blog posts on Substack.

Jasmine was already exceedingly popular when she entered the season 13 Love Island villa. She was a well-known influencer long before the show, amassing a generous following of 133k followers.

Only a few Islanders from each season really make it, but within days of her entering the villa, it became abundantly clear that we were looking at the reigning icon of the series. She fully cemented that sentiment by pulling no punches with the lads, her situationship with Lorenzo, and keeping her man Kavan in his place.

I didn’t think it was possible to love her more, but here comes Jasmine Müller’s little-known Substack.

Before Love Island, Jasmine was a Substack feminist

Credit: ITV

Credit: ITV

Long before swanning into Love Island as a girl on a mission, Jasmine was making moves on the internet. She had a presence on TikTok and Instagram, but I had no clue she was also a blogging baddie.

Her Substack, Notes on Womanhood, has over 6,000 subscribers, with the blurb reading: “Being a woman is belonging to a living, breathing entity, one of safety and abundance, far greater than yourself.”

She appeared to launch it back in March, and though there’s only one post and a bunch of reshares, it does give a peek into Jamine’s potential post-Love Island plans.

The caption of her lengthy think piece, entitled Gateway Misogyny & Red Pill Microdosing: Men need their daddies, reads: “Even under a system that is antithetical to womanhood, they continue to excel in making up for men’s inadequacies. Women deserve more from men, a failure that begins at our very conception.”

Credit: Jasmine Müller

In the actual article, Jasmine argued that men are “indoctrinated into covert discrimination” against women from a very young age.

“When men describe a woman as acting fatherless, they are typically insinuating that she lacks male guidance and therefore behaves in an altogether sexual and/or improper manner,” she explained in one line, continuing later on after sharing some stats about absent parents.

“This fatherlessness sentiment is exclusive to women, removing all the blame and pressure from the men who continuously fail, not only women, but one another, in a never-ending cycle of mediocrity. Instead, the burden falls on mothers, expected to compensate for men’s absence, and on daughters, who are labelled as ‘acting fatherless’, insinuating that paternal absence in their youth was something they could have controlled.”

Continuing, she said that boys see their mums being mistreated and, rather than “demolish” the “machismo norms”, they credit their mothers for “standing strong.” She argued this is essentially the same as “enduring hell because it was socially expected or because they were legally bound.”

“Their hands, breasts and souls are filled and tired. Invisible scars are carved into our spirit, and we can easily touch them with our fingertips to speak directly with our lineage of mothers and daughters, and they speak with exhaustion,” she added.

The blog recieved over 28 comments, and though most of them were from agreeing women, I’m sure many men would disagree – not that we really care.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV/Jasmine Müller

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
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