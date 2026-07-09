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There’s one sad thing holding Lorenzo back from Jasmine on Love Island, and it’s not Kavan

Make. It. Happen.

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Lorenzo and Jasmine are undoubtedly the will-they won’t-they of this year’s Love Island crop, but I’ll admit my patience is reaching an end. Make it happen already.

Lorenzo and Jasmine have had a connection since the very first time they locked eyes, and though they were initially coupled up, things changed around seven days in. She’s been pretty consistently with Kavan ever since, but she was briefly single last week. I think it’s reasonable to say that the vast majority of people want her with Lorenzo.

“Lorenzo actually CRYING for his girl Jasmine. I can’t deal. He cares for Jas more than Kavan has ever done,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “Chemistry between Jasmine and Lorenzo is so good Kav made sure to tell Jasmine no more flirty chats.”

Louella Alderson, a relationship expert and founder of the dating tool So Syncd, argued that Kav just isn’t adult enough for Jasmine.

“Yes, I do think Kavan comes across as too immature for Jasmine at this stage,” she told Kitty Bingo. “He appears very easily influenced by his older brother and by the opinions of the other boys. In Casa Amor, he didn’t appear to give much thought to Jasmine, despite the fact they had been building a connection for weeks. It only seemed to really hit him when he came back and saw the impact his actions had on her.”

The things holding Jasmine and Lorenzo back on Love Island

Let’s say that, hypothetically, Kavan vanished from thin air. If that were to happen, Louella reckons “there’s a strong chance Lorenzo and Jasmine would explore their connection again.”

“Lorenzo showing emotion in front of Jasmine also suggests there may be genuine feelings on his side. He has seemed quite emotionally detached in some of his other couplings, so the fact that he showed genuine empathy towards her stands out,” she noted.

Lorenzo’s emotional side could be what separates him from the likes of Kavan, as it demonstrates the “depth and sincerity” Jasmine might be looking for.

“So, if he gets the opportunity to properly explore things with Jasmine again, that may be the stronger emotional choice,” she added.

Credit: ITV

That isn’t to say that it would be easy, as the relationship expert clocked Lorenzo’s fear of getting hooked. It could hold him and Jasmine back from fully exploring things.

She explained: “He seems quite emotionally guarded and can come across as detached, which may be his way of protecting himself. Rather than fully leaning into a connection, he appears to hold something back and want to keep things more surface level.

“That doesn’t mean he’s intentionally sabotaging things, but it does suggest he may struggle to be fully open when there’s a risk of rejection. With Jasmine, there have been moments where you can see more emotion from him, which makes it feel like there is something underneath the guarded exterior.

“So I wouldn’t say he’s sabotaging a good connection in an obvious way, but Lorenzo does seem like someone who protects himself by keeping a bit of emotional distance.”

With Casa Amor in our rearview mirror, there’s only so much time left.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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