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James Watt rinses Georgia Toffolo for not contributing financially and it’s insufferable

Here we go again

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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James Watt and Georgia Toffolo have gone viral once again, and it’s never for a good reason. This time, he’s rinsing her for not contributing to the marriage financially, and the whole thing is as insufferable as ever.

The BrewDog founder and Made in Chelsea star got married last year and have been sharing their life as a couple online, posting regularly on her TikTok and Instagram and trying their best to come across as relatable as always.

But the couple, who now have a combined estimated net worth of £425 million and featured on the Sunday Times Rich List this year, could never be that. So the fact that they are even talking about money is actually quite insane.

In a recent TikTok video, the pair did the trend where couples call each other out for things they do in the relationship. They were in the airport going on holiday and repeated the phrase “boarding all passengers who” before making a statement.

One of Watt’s ones for Toff was: “Boarding all passengers who call it a joint bank account despite having never put a penny in it”. Yeah, pretty uncalled for. The fact he’s calling her out for not contributing to the relationship financially is below the belt, although she laughed at the comment and replied: “Ha ha! That’s so true.”

I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he’s rinsing her for not bringing any monetary value to the marriage or that she’s happily married and willing not to contribute. “They’re well matched at least,” one person said on Twitter. Another wrote: “Both insufferable.” However, others are sticking up for Toff.

@georgiatoffolo

Boarding all passengers who… 🛫 (did we take it too far? 🫣) Drop your favourite line below! We were absolutely howling filming these 💀 #boardingallpassengers

♬ original sound – Georgia Toffolo

“He really went for the throat with that one. Honestly, laughing off that kind of financial callout takes some real confidence,” a third person added. Someone else said: “If this is how he talks to her in public, he’ll be utterly awful in private.”

“He always comes across as a particularly unpleasant person. You just know, that despite this wealth, it pains him to have to share it, even with the woman he loves,” another wrote. Although others are saying it’s all just “banter” and couples always rip into each other for fun. They seem happy, so leave them to it, I guess.

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Featured image credit: Georgia Toffolo/TikTok 

More on: Celebrity Made in Chelsea toff Viral
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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