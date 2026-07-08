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What happened between Nolan Wells and his friends? Sheriff provides answers amidst investigation

He addressed the now-viral video of a fight

Kieran Galpin | News
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The tragic story of Nolan Wells’ death has sparked countless questions from his family, the authorities, and people wondering what happened between him and his friends.

Last week, Nolan Wells ventured out to Horn Island in Mississippi to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend. Tragedy struck, and he was reported missing by his mother.

“His father, Elmore Wonsley and I are not ok,” his mum, Christine Wonsley, wrote on Facebook. “We have so many questions. Our hearts are breaking; we keep waiting for Nolan to walk through that door with his beautiful smile and a joke, of course. We just pray our son is alive & safe.”

Sadly, a multi-organisation search party discovered a body two days later. Christine confirmed her son’s passing as police launched an investigation into his death.

Credit: Facebook

Credit: Facebook

Christine confirmed: “I want to thank our family, friends, community, United Cajun Navy, local law enforcement, and everyone involved for all the love, support, resources over the last few days. His father Elmore Wonsley, our family, friends and I are absolutely devastated. My heart is broken for our sweet son who was always willing to cheer and uplift others. Nolan was a special soul, God took his time creating our son. I ask that you all please give me and my family privacy as we grieve. Thank you all again. God bless.”

Amidst devastating messages and countless unsubstantiated conspiracy theories, many people have questioned Nolan’s friends. Why did they separate? Why did they leave Horn Island without him? Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter has provided some answers.

An investigation has been launched into Nolan Wells’ death

With swirling questions about the friends and why they returned to the mainland without him, Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter spoke to Good Morning America about the case. At the time, he didn’t believe foul play was involved, theorising it could have been drowning. Nothing is confirmed as of yet.

Credit: GoFundMe

Credit: GoFundMe

On the subject of Nolan’s friends, who have since deleted or turned their Instagrams private, the sheriff refuted claims that they left him.

“[The friends] left [Horn Island] and went back without Nolan,” he said. “From what we understand, he chose to stay there.”

At the same time, the sheriff addressed a now-viral video that seemingly showed someone matching Nolan’s description arguing with other people. He called out for anyone who “observed or heard an argument, disturbance, or other unusual activity while on the island that day.”

More to follow.

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Featured image credit: United Cajun Navy and Facebook

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Kieran Galpin | News
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