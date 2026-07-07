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Nolan Wells’ mum issues stark warning about GoFundMe as she continues heartbreaking statements

‘My heart is broken for our sweet son’

Kieran Galpin | News
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After the tragic passing of 18-year-old Nolan Wells, a rising star in high school football, his mum, Christine Wonsley, has continued to post on Facebook and link to a GoFundMe.

Nolan and his friends ventured out to Horn Island in Mississippi to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend. After being spotted “hanging out with a girl” around 3 pm, he seemingly vanished. Two days later, a body was found.

Confirming the devastating death of her son, Christine wrote on Facebook: “I want to thank our family, friends, community, United Cajun Navy, local law enforcement, and everyone involved for all the love, support, resources over the last few days. His father Elmore Wonsley, our family, friends and I are absolutely devastated.

“My heart is broken for our sweet son who was always willing to cheer and uplift others. Nolan was a special soul, God took his time creating our son. I ask that you all please give me and my family privacy as we grieve. Thank you all again. God bless.”

She’s continued to post on there ever since, her posts generating massive amounts of reaction.

Credit: Facebook

Credit: Facebook

There is a GoFundMe for Nolan Wells, but there are also fake ones

The GoFundMe for Nolan Wells’ family, set up by Christine’s friend Allayah Denis, is hoping to generate funds for “funeral and memorial expenses, celebration of life services, and any additional costs associated with honouring Nolan’s memory.”

The description reads: “Nolan Xavier Wells was a beloved son, grandson, brother, friend and teammate whose life touched so many people. His smile, kind heart, and love for others left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

“After an extensive search involving countless volunteers from the United Cajun Navy, first responders, local law enforcement, the United States Coast Guard, and organisations from across the region, our worst fears became reality. While no words can ease the pain of this unimaginable loss, we are deeply grateful for every person who searched, prayed, shared his story, and stood beside our family during these difficult days.”

The page has already generated nearly $100k, but there are other crowdfunding pages claiming to be supporting Nolan’s family.

Credit: Facebook

Credit: Facebook

Alongside a klaxon emoji, Christine warned on Facebook: “I am being made aware of fake GoFundMe accounts. Please make sure you are donating to the created by Allayah Denis! I have to authorise any other GoFundMe accounts.”

Linking specifically to Allayah’s GoFundMe, she added in another post: “This is the ONE and ONLY official GoFundMe. Please do not report this GoFundMe account.”

The official page is linked here for reference.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: GoFundMe

More on: News Police US Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
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