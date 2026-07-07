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Before and after: Transformation Charleen had ahead of Love Island is one for the history books

I can’t believe this is the same person

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Charleen Murphy has had a huge change before she headed into the Love Island 2026 villa, as old photos of her show her looking completely different.

Charleen right now is an influencer, so her social media accounts are posted on pretty much daily, and she knows what her current aestethic is. It’s all glitz, glamour and brand deals. But, back in the day, she used to be just like you and I.

In a video, Charleen has spoken about her love of makeup, and how her makeup looks have evolved through the years. Being an influencer, of course it was an advert with a makeup brand, but she did attach some classic throwback pictures, showing how different she looked back in the day.

Charleen before Love Island 2026

via TikTok

Why Charleen looked so different before Love Island is no secret. As well as her makeup vibe completely changing, it’s been revealed that she spent a small fortune on surgery ahead of the villa.

Charleen before Love Island 2026

via TikTok

Charleen spent around £14k on a boob job, nose job, fillers, Botox and various other tweakments, which have given her the look we’re seeing in the villa right now. Charleen has previously explained she’s been getting Botox for years – in her forehead, her frown lines, smile lines and nose.

Charleen before Love Island 2026

via TikTok

She also admitted she got a bit carried away with lip filler, to the point her lips looked “like balloons” so she had it all dissolved and started filling them again from scratch.

Charleen before Love Island 2026

via TikTok

But, a lot of her differences are down to drastic changes to how she does her hair and makeup. Over the years Charleen has opted for red, blue, brown and even more, much darker hair tones. She has also loved a smoky, dark eye, filled in eyebrows and dark lipstick.

Can’t lie, it’s a vibe.

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More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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