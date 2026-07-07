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Influencer and boyfriend shot dead while asleep in ‘revenge plot’ after surviving two shootings

No arrests have been made

Ellissa Bain | News
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An influencer and her boyfriend have been shot dead while they were asleep after mystery gunmen broke into their home in La Cruz, Costa Rica, on Saturday.

Gabriela de los Ángeles Sanarrusia Chavarría, 28, and her partner Jorge Isaac Agüero, 30, were in bed as normal on the night of 4th July when  multiple bullets were fired at them, local news outlet La Nación reports. She had over 100,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok and shared lifestyle content with her nine-year-old daughter.

Credeit: Gabriela Sanarrusia Chavarrí­a/TikTok

Paramedics found the couple in a pool of their own blood in the early hours of Saturday morning and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The gunmen fled the home and a white Chery Tiggo SUV was found burnt in a field around 2km from the crime scene. Detectives believe they used this vehicle to get away before destroying the evidence.

Police are still investigating the incident, but believe the crime was a revenge plot due to the level of violence involved. A motive for the killings has not yet been established, and no arrests have been made at the time of writing this.

Credit: Gabriela Sanarrusia Chavarrí­a/TikTok

Gabriela had reportedly already survived two previous gun attacks, the latest of which was very recent, on 12th May. The influencer was in a car with her boyfriend and another man when a gunman opened fire. The couple survived, but the other person they were travelling with died. She also survived a July 2025 shooting in Liberia, where one woman was killed and two more were injured.

The influencer’s ex-boyfriend, Juan Carlos Cruz, and his brother, Wilber Cruz, were murdered in another revenge incident at a pool club in La Cruz in 2024. Juan was being investigated for alleged migrant smuggling, and Wilber was under investigation for alleged drug trafficking.

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Featured image credit: Gabriela Sanarrusia Chavarrí­a/TikTok

More on: Influencer News Viral
Ellissa Bain | News
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