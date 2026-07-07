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Love Island Priya Jordon

Dumped Islander exposes what Priya told everyone before choosing Jordon and it’s so messy

She wasn’t going to pick him

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Priya’s decision to bring Jordon back from Casa Amor caused loads of drama, especially after Love Island‘s Movie Night revealed he wasn’t fully into her, but now, dumped Casa Amor bombshell Carlos has claimed she was actually planning to choose someone else all along.

Speaking on Harrison Solomon’s livestream, Carlos said he was convinced Priya was going to couple up with him because that’s what people in the villa had been telling him right until the very last day.

If what he’s saying is true, it definitely makes the Casa Amor recoupling a whole lot more confusing.

Carlos says everyone thought Priya was choosing him

@theyungbulll

Carlos says something is fishy about Priya changing her pick last second at Casa Amor #loveislanduk #loveislandnews #loveislandfirstlook #loveisland #movienight

♬ original sound – Harrison Solomon Live

Carlos said he had a conversation with Mica on the final day in Casa Amor, and she was convinced Priya’s decision was already made.

He said, “The last day, I had a chat with Mica on the daybeds. I said to her like, ‘Oh, what’s the situation with Priya?’ She was like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna get picked 100 per cent.'”

He then explained that Mica said Priya “has the best chats with you, has the most fun with you, um, feels the most comfortable with you.”

Carlos then said that Mica wasn’t the only person saying it. He added, “She[Priya] said that to Mica on the last day. And then she said the same thing to Yasmin, said the same thing to me. Because Tommy… me and Tommy were chatting, and Yasmin told Tommy the same thing, that she was gonna pick me.”

So, basically, loads of people in Casa Amor believed Priya was bringing him back to the main villa.

Harrison Solomon then shared his own opinion on the situation. He said how he didn’t understand why Priya ultimately chose Jordon if she already knew where his head was at.

He said, “Priya knew that Jordan wasn’t all for her… he liked Jasmine most.”

And then he added, “Why the hell was she choosing Jordan in the recoupling? And now she’s acting shocked that she’s seen it on Movie Night.”

This actually explains why Carlos was so shocked when Priya picked Jordon. And if what he’s saying is true, it makes it even more confusing why she chose Jordon over him.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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