The lowdown on if Love Island 2026 villa is being told about the World Cup and England scores

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At the same time Love Island 2026 is going on, there’s that big thing called the World Cup. And England are actually doing pretty well.

In the past, we’ve cast members go into the villa and then talk about how tough it was when huge tournaments are going on at the same time and they have no idea what’s going down. During Love Island 2021, producers allowed the Islanders to watch the Euros final to put them out their misery,

So, there are actually rules in place when it comes to the villa, and huge sporting events going on outside. Here’s how it applies to those on the show right now.

Will the Love Island 2026 cast watch the next England World Cup game?

After beating Mexico, England are now through to the quarter finals, which will be against Norway this Saturday night. It’s been confirmed though, that the Islanders will not be permitted to tune in. There are currently no plans to have the next game aired into the villa.

They have also not watched any of the other games up to now. A shame!

What are the rules with Islanders watching, or knowing about, the World Cup in the villa?

One of the biggest rules Islanders have to follow while in the villa is having no contact with the outside world. And this very much carries weight here.

Previously, it’s been said the World Cup is banned in the villa. During a previous series, a spokesperson told The Sun: “It might be the most exciting sporting event of the year but rules are rules. Some of the Islanders will no doubt be fuming to miss the matches but that’s the price they have to go to pay to find love.”

They added: “They won’t even get told the scores off camera, so will have to wait until they leave to see how England get on.”

However, this was before the rules were flouted for the Euros. Maybe if we get to the final the producers will be a bit more lenient!

The Islanders have however sometimes managed to break the rules. It was previously *alleged* Scott van-der-Sluis was able to Google football scores when he went to the dentist during Love Island All Stars.

Other Islanders have said they’ve managed to get updates from bombshells, before production has been able to shut these conversations down.

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