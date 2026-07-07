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Jasmine sister advice Kavan behaviour Love Island

Jasmine’s sister shares brutal advice after Kavan’s chaotic movie night behaviour on Love Island

She also said what should happen next between them

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Love Island’s Jasmine has had a rough few weeks in the villa, and after the chaos of Casa Amor and Movie Night, her family have shared how they’re really feeling watching it all unfold.

Jasmine’s mum, sister Bella and brother appeared on Love Island: Aftersun, where they opened up about seeing her emotional journey on screen. And whilst they admitted it’s been really tough to watch, Bella also had some very clear advice if Jasmine wants to make things work with Kavan.

Jasmine’s mum says it’s been heartbreaking watching her cry

Jasmine sister advice Kavan behaviour Love Island

via ITV

When Maya Jama asked how they had been coping with watching Jasmine’s villa experience, her mum admitted it hasn’t been easy.

She said, “Oh my God, it’s just a lot for us to see. The ups, the downs, the emotions… sleepless nights.”

Jasmine’s mum then revealed, “Sometimes upset. All you want is for her to be happy, and find someone, you know, that appreciates the woman she is and the sassy baddie that she is.”

She also explained that, as a viewer, it’s difficult because they only get to see snippets of what’s actually happening inside the villa.

Meanwhile, her sister has one piece of advice for Jasmine

Jasmine sister advice Kavan behaviour Love Island

via ITV

Whilst Jasmine’s mum was emotional, her sister Bella was a lot more direct about what should happen next between Jasmine and Kavan. After everything that’s happened between them, especially following Casa Amor and Movie Night, Bella thinks Jasmine shouldn’t be the one doing the chasing.

She said, “Let Kavan grovel. Leave him alone, don’t even look at him right now. Let him chase.”

Basically, she’s firmly of the opinion that if Kavan wants to fix things, the effort needs to come from him. And I actually agree. Jasmine needs to put him in the doghouse for a bit. But if recent events are anything to go by, that might not make much difference. We’ll just have to wait and see whether Jasmine and Kavan can come back from this.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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