Um, two Islanders knew each other before Love Island 2026 and they’ve kept it secret?!

5 hours ago

Right under our noses, it would appear two cast members from Love Island 2026 knew each other before the show. And no, I don’t mean Charleen and Fitzy, as this further two have been keeping it quiet.

It’s not that rare to find Islanders know each other before the show. This year Charleen and Fitzy knew each other from home, and Tommy and Tina knew each other from the Newcastle nightlife scene. Plus, a bunch of Islanders this year already know former Love Island cast members, too.

Just usually, they’re pretty upfront about it. However, this year during Casa Amor, a pair kept it quiet. It would seem Mica already knew one of the Casa boys.

Speaking on a stream with former Islander Harrison Solomon, Aaron said he and Mica met at an event and have exchanged flirty DMs. They very much got on and knew one another, but didn’t say anything in the villa.

“The first girl I talked to [in Casa] was Mica,” Aaron explained. “Obviously I’ve seen her outside. I went to an event in November like two years ago and seen her.” Harrison then asked if he knew her well before the show, to which Aaron confirmed: “Yeah, yeah.”

He went on: “I seen her there [at the event]. I got her Instagram. I messaged a couple of times.” He then said they exchanged messages, and spoke about meeting up again. Aaron said Mica suggested he “come visit” her so she could “show him around”.

Aaron then said he went into Love Island thinking coupling up with Mica would be “easy” because “she knows me”. However, he had a chat with her in Casa Amor and said it was “dead” so he stopped pursuing it. He apparently told Mica he “came here to save you” but she replied that she “didn’t need saving”. Ouch.

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