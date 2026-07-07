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DreamDoll Brii

Police release statement as 21-year-old influencer shot and killed in brutal ‘targeted’ attack

She was the voice of a popular TikTok sound

Hayley Soen | News
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A 21-year-old influencer has been shot and killed in an attack that police have since described as “targeted”. Brianna Johnson, known as DreamDoll Brii, was killed on Sunday (July 5th).

Brianna had been leaving a party in Florida, US, with two other people, when the car she was in was targeted by gunshots. Surveillance video has reportedly captured the shooting, that took place after 4th July celebrations.

A Miramar Police Department spokesman confirmed to The Daily Mail that police were called to the scene at 5:33am on July 5th, where they found a green Lamborghini which had crashed into a house . “All three individuals” inside the vehicle had been shot.

The two others have been hospitalised, one in a critical condition, while Brianna was killed. The other victims have not yet been identified, but Brianna’s friends and family identified her as being a victim by posting tributes to her.

According to police, the three left the party in a lime green Lamborghini, and were followed by another car. They were then shot at. Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said: “When we got here [to the scene], we found a car that crashed into a house. Three people were inside and all three people were shot.”

It was added the second vehicle “pulled alongside the driver’s side and opened fire, striking three occupants.” Further reports have described the incident as “rapid fire”. There is now an active investigation into the triple shooting, which police have said they believe was targeted.

A spokesperson said social media posts are being used as critical evidence, as one appears to show “some kind of altercation” involving the green Lamborghini at a gas station before the attack.

“It looks and sounds and feels like a targeted shooting,” they said, but right now it is “too early to tell” the full circumstances. “Certainly they targeted this particular car for some reason,” Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said, according to  NBC 6 South Florida. “We’re trying to figure out why.”

Brianna Johnson, who had nearly 500k followers across Instagram and TikTok, was a well known lifestyle influencer under the name DreamDoll Brii, and has featured on songs before. Her song Bend Ova became a popular TikTok sound.

The shooting remains an active and ongoing homicide investigation.

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More on: Influencers News Police US
Hayley Soen | News
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