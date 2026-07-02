Family release new appeal after 29-year-old last seen on CCTV leaving hospital three months ago

4 hours ago

The family of a missing woman have released a new appeal for information after she was last seen three months ago leaving a hospital. Holly Collinson was reported missing by her family on Friday 10th April, after she had travelled to the Newquay area.

She was last seen leaving Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro on 31st March between 9am and 11am. She has been described as “vivacious” and someone who can “make friends easily”.

At the time, Holly was wearing a hospital gown, a green jumper and trainers with black and yellow bags underneath used as socks. She had a white plastic bag with her, and a black Takamine acoustic guitar. After leaving the hospital, it is believed Holly got on a bus, and she is known to use the local bus network. Police believe she may have since changed her clothes.

In a statement, Holly’s parents said: “Holly wherever you are, please try and get in touch. We miss you more and more every day. We are so worried and at our wits end about you wondering if you’re safe and well.

“We love you so much and dearly wish we hear your voice and see you very soon. No matter what, we are always here for you. We will never give up hope that you are found. You are forever in our prayers. Love always, your Mum and Dad.”

A description of Holly has been given. She has been described as white, slim build and 5ft7. Holly has blue eyes and long dark hair, but is known to change her hairstyle and colour frequently. She has previously had long black, pink, red, or plum-coloured dreadlocks.

One of the last times she was seen, Holly was wearing a black coat, dark trousers, and a short sleeve black Adidas shirt. She had straight dark hair, with the upper half of the hair plum to red in colour and darker on the bottom half which was below shoulder length. It’s been noted she may be using a crutch for assistance.

Police Staff Investigator Joanne Wilson said in a statement: “Sadly, Holly has now been missing for three whole months. We have made a number of appeals over this time which have helped us piece together her last known movements and I would like to thank the public for their help so far.

“Unfortunately, we still don’t know where Holly is now. It is possible she headed for Newquay again after she left the hospital and we would ask that if anyone has any information which they haven’t already shared with us, then we’d be very grateful to hear any further detail however small.

“Holly is a confident and vivacious young woman who is a talented musician. She makes friends easily and enjoys meeting people. We know she was in the hamlet of Idles on 30th March in the early hours at 3.30am when she knocked on a door of a local property for help.

“She was cold and had no shoes on her feet. She went to Treliske Hospital at that time and thereafter her movements are unknown. We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her on the bus leaving Treliske towards Newquay at just after 11am on 30th March.

“If anyone who has any information on her whereabouts or her travels on or after 30th or 31st March are encouraged to call in on 101 quoting 50260109918.”

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