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Police statement as 160 riot cops deployed to airport over threats to kill World Cup coach

He has stepped down after his team was eliminated

Hayley Soen | News
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Following a disappointing World Cup campaign, one manager has been forced to draft in a significant police presence due to the magnitude of threats he has been receiving.

Korea Republic head coach Hong Myung-bo has stepped down after allegedly receiving death threats, following his team being kicked out the tournament. His resignation was formally announced at a press conference in Mexico on Sunday.

Ahead of coming home, a huge security plan has been put in place to protect his safety. It’s been reported that over 160 riot police have been deployed to airport arrivals, when the team and coach will return. The Sun has reported a further 25 specialist security personnel will support the 160 riot officers, to prevent any disorder.

South Korea manager at the World Cup

via Antonio Ojeda/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency has issued a statement before their arrival. It said: “We have decided to deploy officers to prevent safety accidents that may occur during the entry process. We will respond strictly to any illegal acts, including the throwing of objects.”

Following the loss and subsequent death threats, 57-year-old Hong Myung-bo has resigned. The team didn’t make it beyond the group stage, and South Korea’s president, Lee Jae Myung, quickly lashed out at the team’s performance. He pointed the finger at “incompetent people” and then apologised to the nation.

“When loyalty and factionalism are valued over competence, and incompetent people are appointed to leadership positions, the outcome is all but inevitable,” the president said. “I offer my deepest apologies to the public for the profound disappointment caused by this unacceptable outcome. We will move swiftly to reform sports administration to ensure that nothing like this happens again.”

South Korea at the World Cup

via Antonio Ojeda/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Hong Myung-bo wasn’t popular before the tournament, either. He was booed at home games after being appointed, and made a gamble to drop veteran captain Son Heung-min, which didn’t end well.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Antonio Ojeda/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock. 

More on: Police Sport World Cup
Hayley Soen | News
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