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Move aside World Cup players, the richest 2026 WAGs are in a league of their own

Meet the new Victoria Beckhams of the World Cup

Kieran Galpin | News
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You kind of assume that football players are exceedingly wealthy, but their relevant WAGs have got pretty impressive net worths of their own.

WAGs have been a staple of football culture for years, with names like Victoria Beckham and Coleen Rooney immediately jumping to mind. They’re always uber glam and captivate the attention of even the most reluctant football fan.

Now, the big question is: Who is the richest WAG at the World Cup?

8. Erling Haaland’s GF Isabel Haugseng Johansen

Erling Haaland is quickly becoming the darling of the 2026 World Cup, with the folks on Twitter OBSESSED with his digital footprint. He’s been with Isabel Haugseng Johansen since before his football career, and they now have a kid together.

Isabel largely works in the social media field, and she now has a net worth of over $300,000.

7. Bukayo Saka’s partner Tolami Benson

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A post shared by @tolami_benson

Whilst maintaining a money-making social media presence, Tolami Benson works in the public relations and marketing field. She’s been with Saka for around six years, and they got engaged last year.

Amidst the 2026 World Cup, Tolami Benson is one of the richest WAGs with a net worth of between $300k and $500k.

6. Jude Bellingham’s girlfriend Ashlyn Castro

Keeping with our beloved England squad, Jude Bellingham’s partner, Ashlyn Castro, has a net worth of $500k. Again, she works in the influencer field.

5. Harry Kane’s wife Katie Goodland is one of the richest WAGs

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Katie Goodland and Harry Kane have known each other since childhood, but they didn’t start dating until 2011. Fast forwarding a little, they’re now happily married with four kids.

Katie has accumulated a wealth of $1 million.

4. Bruna Biancardi has a HUGE wealth

Bruna Biancardi has been with Neymar for a few years on and off. She’s always slammed the people referring to her as simply a WAG, pointing to her own successful businesses that contributed to her net worth of $5 million.

“People think we don’t work, that we stay at home, that we’re trophy wives. I say, ‘Wait a minute, because I have my jobs, I pay my team, I have salaries to pay. I earn my money, I pay my bills,'” she said recently

3. Kylian Mbappe’s partner Ester Expósito

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A post shared by Ester 🌙 (@ester_exposito)

Kylian Mbappe and Ester Expósito are a new addition to this list, having only just started dating this year.

She’s a well-known Spanish actress, working on a range of shows and films like Netflix’s Elite. All that and more has sent her net worth up to $8 million.

2. Of course Georgina Rodriguez is on this list

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s longtime partner, is naturally going to have a net worth that eclipses most others. It’s around $10 million, with her sponsored Instagram posts selling for a whopping $716,000.

1. The richest WAG at the World Cup is Antonela Roccuzzo

Coming in at the top spot, with a reported net worth of $20 million, is Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. Over the years, she’s bagged brand deals with major brands like Adidas and Stanley.

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Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: Celebrity Sport World Cup
Kieran Galpin | News
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