A nosy look at the incredibly vibey Instagrams of England’s World Cup 2026 squad

Jude Bellingham has the most followers

6 hours ago

The England lads are busy trying to bring football home, but the World Cup 2026 squads’ Instagrams are nothing but impressive.

Their feeds are exactly what you’d expect. There’s loads of football, loads of holidays, a few luxury watches, some very serious gym selfies and the occasional wholesome family post thrown in for good measure.

So, if you’re wondering what England’s World Cup stars are actually posting when they’re not on the pitch, here’s a look inside their very vibey Instagrams.

Harry Kane – @harrykane

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Harry currently has 18.4 million followers on Instagram, and his feed is basically the perfect mix of football and family life.

You’ll find trophy celebrations, training photos and plenty of sweet posts with wife Katie and their children. Despite being one of the biggest footballers in the world, his Instagram is actually pretty wholesome.

Bukayo Saka – @bukayosaka87

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Bukayo has 8.1 million followers on Instagram, and his page is exactly what you’d expect from England’s golden boy.

There are loads of football photos, campaign shoots and behind-the-scenes snaps from life at Arsenal and England.

Jude Bellingham – @judebellingham

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Jude currently has 41.7 million followers on Instagram, and his feed has serious superstar energy.

It’s basically a mix of football, fashion and luxury travel, with loads of slick photography thrown in. Every post somehow looks like it belongs in a magazine.

Declan Rice – @declanrice

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Declan has 6.5 million followers on Instagram, and his account is full of football moments, celebrations and family life.

There are loads of Arsenal and England posts, but you’ll also find super wholesome photos with his son.

Jordan Pickford – @jpickford1

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Jordan currently has 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

There are obviously plenty of football photos, but also loads of pics with his wife and holiday snaps.

Reece James – @reece

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Reece keeps things pretty clean and professional on Instagram and has 3.5 million followers.

His feed is packed with football photos, training shots and sponsorship content, alongside the occasional glimpse into life away from the pitch. Very cool. Very curated.

John Stones – @johnstones5

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John currently has 2.8 million followers on Instagram. He mostly posts matchday photos and trophy lifts.

Eberechi Eze – @eze

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Eze has 3.1 million followers on Instagram. There are football highlights, fashion shots, events and moments with friends. If football didn’t work, he could have made it as a model.

Ollie Watkins – @olliewatkins

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Ollie currently has 1.1 followers. As usual, he posts loads of football content and celebrations. But his most impressive snaps are with his wife, Ellie, from their wedding day last year.

Anthony Gordon – @anthonygordon

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Anthony has 2.4 million followers, and his account is basically football, gym and holiday.

There are plenty of action shots, training snaps and professional photos, but you’ll occasionally get a glimpse into his life away from the game too. But the man clearly loves football.

Ivan Toney – @ivantoney1

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Ivan currently has 975k followers on Instagram. Whether he’s travelling, training or posing for a photoshoot, he somehow always looks effortlessly cool.

Jordan Henderson – @jordanhenderson

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Jordan has 5.1 million followers on Instagram. His feed is mostly football updates and career milestones, with the occasional family cameo.

Elliot Anderson – @elliotandersonn

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Elliot currently has 502k followers on Instagram, and his account gives future England star energy.

There are loads of football posts documenting his rise through the game, mixed with the occasional holiday or off-duty snap. You can tell he’s having the season of his life with the debut.

Marcus Rashford – @marcusrashford

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Marcus has 22.3 million followers, and his feed feels bigger than football.

Alongside matchday content and training photos, there are plenty of campaign shoots and magazine cover shoots. It’s basically the Instagram of a global superstar.

Noni Madueke – @nonzinoo10

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Noni currently has 1.7 million followers on Instagram. Expect plenty of matchday photos, sponsored posts, sharp outfits and behind-the-scenes glimpses into life as a Premier League star.

Morgan Rogers – @mrogers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Rogers. (@mrogers)

Morgan has 891k followers on Instagram, and his feed is exactly what you’d expect from one of England’s breakout stars.

There are loads of football photos and celebrations, and you can basically watch his rise through the game unfold post by post.

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