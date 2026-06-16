World Cup referee accused of making ‘white power’ gesture speaks out as FIFA reaches verdict

‘The Disciplinary Committee has also taken note of Mr Evans’ statement’

5 hours ago

Shaun Evans, the World Cup 2026 referee, has spoken out after being accused of making a ‘white power’ gesture as FIFA releases a statement.

The Australian official has received a lot of backlash after viewers spotted him appearing to make an upside-down ‘OK’ sign before Germany’s 7-1 win over Curaçao on Sunday.

The clip went viral, with some people claiming the gesture resembled a symbol that has been associated with far-right groups and was added to the Anti-Defamation League’s list of hate symbols in 2019.

‘The coverage following this incident simply does not reflect who I am’

This is a FIFA World Cup Australian Var Supervisor/Referee Shaun Evans and he’s accused of making the White Power Gesture! People are calling for him to be removed immediately. pic.twitter.com/B3jF4Akjey — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 15, 2026

After the huge backlash, the Australian referee spoke out and insisted there was no hidden meaning behind the movement. “I would like to clarify that I did not intentionally make a hand gesture or symbol to communicate a message, affiliation, game or belief of any kind,” Evans said.

“The only explanation I can offer is that the movement was an involuntary, subconscious twitch, and I was unaware I had done it at the time. Images taken later during the match showed that I repeated this movement many times while holding a pen between my fingers.

“The coverage following this incident simply does not reflect who I am.

“Of course, I understand how the gesture has been interpreted, and I regret this. However, I want to be very clear and categorically say that I did not knowingly or deliberately make the hand symbol suggested.”

Evans later added, “Officiating at the World Cup is the biggest honour of my career, and I look forward to supporting my colleagues for the rest of the tournament.”

As criticism continued to grow, FIFA launched a review into the incident and has now released its findings. In a statement, it said, “FIFA’s independent Disciplinary Committee can confirm that, after looking into the matter involving support video assistant referee Shaun Evans, it has found no evidence of breaches of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

“The Disciplinary Committee has also taken note of Mr Evans’ statement.”

So, football’s governing body has officially cleared Evans of any wrongdoing.

However, not everyone agreed with FIFA’s conclusion

🚨 FIFA have launched an investigation into assistant VAR Shaun Evans after he appeared to make a hand gesture that has been linked to far-right extremist groups… 😅🥲 pic.twitter.com/HlO8JSoZyJ — 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 (@thecasualultra) June 15, 2026

Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE), an anti-discrimination network, criticised the official and argued that the gesture closely resembled a symbol used by far-right extremists.

A FARE statement said, “Advice from our experts is that the gesture used clearly resembles an upside-down ‘OK’ hand symbol used as a ‘White power’ symbol in global far-right circles.

“Why is a VAR supervisor using this symbol at a global football event at the very moment he knows the cameras are on him? It can only be that he is intentionally transmitting a far-right neo-nazi symbol.

“A global television audience should not be subjected to extremist far-right individuals using neo-Nazi symbols as they prepare to watch a match. Clearly, this official should have no further role to play in this World Cup.”

Meanwhile, Evans has also received backing from the Professional Football Referees Association (PFRA), which welcomed FIFA’s decision after its review. The organisation said, “Shaun has consistently represented the values expected of football officials: professionalism, respect and integrity.

“The PFRA celebrates diversity across football and unequivocally rejects racism, discrimination and extremist ideology in all forms.

“We acknowledge Shaun’s public statement, in which he addressed the matter directly. And we recognise the importance of fairness, context and due process when concerns are raised.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.