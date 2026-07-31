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Love Island winner Julia is only following very specific co-stars on Insta, and it’s very telling

Drama is brewing

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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When Love Island comes to an end and the Islanders return to their everyday lives, you can gauge the brewing beef by who they’re following on Instagram.

After the final, which saw some people accuse Jasmine of “swerving” a hug from Julia, people started to dig through who the Islanders are following on Instagram. It quickly became clear that Jasmine was following every single one, apart from the winner, Julia. She did follow Lorenzo, ofc.

So then people went to Lorenzo’s page, and it showed he was following everyone except Yasmin, Lola, and Fitzy. Brutal.

Love Island winner Julia was a lot more savage on Instagram

Though her boyf was a man of the people, following most of his Love Island co-stars on Instagram, Julia did not pull punches.

Though she is following a few people from the show, including her fellow winner Lorenzo, Julia didn’t follow the vast majority of her co-stars. Specifically, not following Jasmine and Kav is very telling amidst the alleged beef.

In this case, it’s actually the Islanders she is following that are the outliers. They include Angelista, Simba, Mica, Ellie, Robyn, Nevaeh, Olivia, and Charleen. That’s basically it.

As for the reasons she’s not following her co-stars, some are a given, and some are more mysterious. It’s kinda obvious why she’s not following Kav, Jasmine, and Priya, but who knows why she’s not following some of the others.

“At this point, Julia’s following list deserves its own investigation board. Every new follow has everyone zooming in and building fresh theories,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “It’s so interesting that the only OGs Julia follows are Lorenzo, Ellie, Mica, Simba and Angelista.”

Give it some time, I doubt the drama is over for good.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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