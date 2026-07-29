The 911 transcript from the Idaho murders in full, and why survivors didn’t call police sooner

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In November 2022, four college students were brutally murdered in their university home. The case soon became known as The Idaho Murders. Now, Netflix has released a three-part series about the case. In the documentary, it is briefly mentioned that the two survivors in the house the Idaho murders took place in, took a number of hours to call 911.

On the day prior to the attack, the group of friends had gone out in the college town and then returned to their shared home late, in the early hours of the next morning. A little after 4am, four of the housemates were stabbed by a man who had entered the property.

When police arrived at the scene, on King Road, they found four students had been killed. Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle had all been brutally murdered. Bryan Kohberger, a Washington State University PhD student who lived 15 minutes away from the crime scene, was then charged with quadruple murder.

Survivors Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke had terrifyingly heard some of the incident, and exchanged messages during the ordeal. They then phoned 911, when it started to become clear that something truly horrific had happened.

The transcript of the 911 call reporting the Idaho murders has been released

Despite having been active on her phone earlier in the morning, housemate Bethany Funke called 911 at 11:56am to report Xana Kernodle unconscious. Two other friends could be heard with the surviving housemates on the call.

Bethany and Dylan passed the phone between them during the 911 call, and according to CNN, the call was “fragmented” with heavy breathing and crying throughout.

On the call they reported that 20-year-old Xana was unconscious, and told the dispatcher she had come home drunk the night before. The roommates then struggled to tell the dispatcher their address and phone number, then said Xana was unresponsive and they “saw some man in their house last night.”

“Something is happening. Something’s happened in our house and we don’t know what,” they said on the call. The phone was then passed on, and the dispatcher was told “one of the roommates has passed out and she was drunk last night and she’s not waking up.”

The dispatcher ended the call when first responders arrived.

Why the survivors didn’t call the police sooner

One of the big questions police had was why the surviving roommates hadn’t called authorities sooner. It was told in the Netflix series that the 911 call was made eight hours after the murders had taken place.

In court, it was said that Dylan and Bethany had been texting about a man entering the home. This exchange happened eight hours before a call to 911 was made. Dylan told authorities she had been awakened at 4am, and records show she had then tried to call her housemates, but got no reply.

She then texted Bethany, who replied. The pair spoke of a man in a ski mask being in their home. Dylan said in a text she was “freaked out” and Bethany replied: “So am I…Come to my room. Run.”

The two students stayed in Bethany’s room for hours until they called a friend and her boyfriend to help investigate shortly before noon. A friend of Dylan’s then came round with her boyfriend, and they found Xana Kernodle still unresponsive.

“I just started bawling because I thought she had just like — I don’t even know, I thought maybe she was still just drunk and all asleep on the floor,” Dylan told the court. The boyfriend of Dylan’s friend “told them to call 911.”

Dylan told police she “jumped up and locked my door because I was so scared” and it is believed she didn’t call 911 earlier because she was in a state of shock, and had no idea what had happened in the house. It wasn’t until the next morning that the scale of the incident became truly clear.

The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.