The Tab

The 911 transcript from the Idaho murders in full, and why survivors didn’t call police sooner

‘Something’s happened in our house’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

In November 2022, four college students were brutally murdered in their university home. The case soon became known as The Idaho Murders. Now, Netflix has released a three-part series about the case. In the documentary, it is briefly mentioned that the two survivors in the house the Idaho murders took place in, took a number of hours to call 911.

On the day prior to the attack, the group of friends had gone out in the college town and then returned to their shared home late, in the early hours of the next morning. A little after 4am, four of the housemates were stabbed by a man who had entered the property.

When police arrived at the scene, on King Road, they found four students had been killed. Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle had all been brutally murdered. Bryan Kohberger, a Washington State University PhD student who lived 15 minutes away from the crime scene, was then charged with quadruple murder.

Survivors Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke had terrifyingly heard some of the incident, and exchanged messages during the ordeal. They then phoned 911, when it started to become clear that something truly horrific had happened.

Idaho murders

via Netflix

The transcript of the 911 call reporting the Idaho murders has been released

Despite having been active on her phone earlier in the morning, housemate Bethany Funke called 911 at 11:56am to report Xana Kernodle unconscious. Two other friends could be heard with the surviving housemates on the call.

Bethany and Dylan passed the phone between them during the 911 call, and according to CNN, the call was “fragmented” with heavy breathing and crying throughout.

On the call they reported that 20-year-old Xana was unconscious, and told the dispatcher she had come home drunk the night before. The roommates then struggled to tell the dispatcher their address and phone number, then said Xana was unresponsive and they “saw some man in their house last night.”

“Something is happening. Something’s happened in our house and we don’t know what,” they said on the call. The phone was then passed on, and the dispatcher was told “one of the roommates has passed out and she was drunk last night and she’s not waking up.”

The dispatcher ended the call when first responders arrived.

Idaho murders

via Netflix

Why the survivors didn’t call the police sooner

One of the big questions police had was why the surviving roommates hadn’t called authorities sooner. It was told in the Netflix series that the 911 call was made eight hours after the murders had taken place.

In court, it was said that Dylan and Bethany had been texting about a man entering the home. This exchange happened eight hours before a call to 911 was made. Dylan told authorities she had been awakened at 4am, and records show she had then tried to call her housemates, but got no reply.

She then texted Bethany, who replied. The pair spoke of a man in a ski mask being in their home. Dylan said in a text she was “freaked out” and Bethany replied: “So am I…Come to my room. Run.”

The two students stayed in Bethany’s room for hours until they called a friend and her boyfriend to help investigate shortly before noon. A friend of Dylan’s then came round with her boyfriend, and they found Xana Kernodle still unresponsive.

“I just started bawling because I thought she had just like — I don’t even know, I thought maybe she was still just drunk and all asleep on the floor,” Dylan told the court. The boyfriend of Dylan’s friend “told them to call 911.”

Dylan told police she “jumped up and locked my door because I was so scared” and it is believed she didn’t call 911 earlier because she was in a state of shock, and had no idea what had happened in the house. It wasn’t until the next morning that the scale of the incident became truly clear.

The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Idaho Murders Netflix True crime
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Omg, part of London is turning into a real-life Pokémon GO playground this August

You can even get free coffee for playing

Pokémon GO

Read Next

‘He seemed genuine’: Woman who claims she had a one night stand with Chris Watts speaks out

Sadistic handwritten notes Dexter-obsessed serial killer wrote have been revealed in court

The actual reason Ian specifically targeted his ex, which wasn’t explained in A Toxic Love Story

Latest
Murphy the dog who was found at Idaho murders scene

The Idaho Murders: What happened to Murphy the dog, who was living in the house at the time

Hayley Soen

He was completely unharmed

The 911 transcript from the Idaho murders in full, and why survivors didn’t call police sooner

Hayley Soen

‘Something’s happened in our house’

The ultimate graduate perks guide for all five Liverpool universities

Hannah Auckland

When you graduate, you automatically join the universities’ alumni community, but what actually are the benefits?

The internet never forgets: The biggest male celeb nude leaks ever, and how they responded

Kieran Galpin

One of them just outright posted it himself

Lorenzo’s most iconic Love Island moments ranked from nonchalant king to totally unhinged

Ellissa Bain

I’m obsessed with him

Lily Phillips reveals new vile ‘gloryh*le’ event, and just how many men she has involved

Hayley Soen

She is most definitely back on the scene

Four things every type B girl does at a festival that would send most people into a coma

Mischa Denney-Richards

At least they’re having fun… right ?

Samie Elishi and other Islander escorted off Love Island set and banned from watching the show

Kieran Galpin

Kicked out after winning All Stars five months ago is WILD

That viral ‘press and hold’ Twitter trend explained, and what’s actually supposed to happen

Ellissa Bain

I’m so confused

Is university economically worth it? Newcastle students share their opinions

Tilly Nelson

55 per cent of students in England will not fully repay what they borrowed, including interest

Descendants Kylie Cantrall Malia Baker drama

Inside the messy Descendants: Wicked Wonderland press tour giving peak Disney Channel chaos

Anna Williamson

Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker seem to be caught in a love triangle, awkward interviews and a mediocre male love interest

I found The Odyssey’s ‘caked-up’ naked dead guy, and he’s revealed whether a prosthetic was used

Kieran Galpin

‘The Odyssey should win best picture because of the deer man’s cakes’

Newcastle universities selected for new defence alliance

Samuel Illis

Newcastle and Northumbria form alliance with 33 other top UK universities

Jasmine brutally follows every single Love Island 2026 cast member apart from one

Ellissa Bain

Savage!

‘He seemed genuine’: Woman who claims she had a one night stand with Chris Watts speaks out

Hayley Soen

‘He was funny and charming’

Lancaster student societies sign petition against university joining defence alliance

Charlotte Hutchinson

Lancaster University is among 35 higher education institutions to join the Defence Universities Alliance

Fml, this gym bro with a ‘huge cucumba’ is using his literal grandma to market his OnlyFans

Kieran Galpin

Granny better be getting some coin

Belle Hassan with a guy on TikTok

That young guy Belle from Love Island hangs out with on TikTok? He’s a huge OnlyFans star

Hayley Soen

I needed answers, but I didn’t think they’d be this

Exact details of Priya’s job selling eye drops are finally uncovered after Love Island drama

Ellissa Bain

We even have footage of her in action

Love Island 2026

Oh no, this is the first couple who are going to split after Love Island 2026

Hayley Soen

‘It was a means to an end, not a romantic match’