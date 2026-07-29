The internet never forgets: The biggest male celeb nude leaks ever, and how they responded

One of them just outright posted it himself

3 hours ago

Over the years, countless celebs have been victims of nude leaks, and each has had a totally different reaction.

Earlier this week, an AI-generated video of Justin Bieber broke the internet. Though more SFW compared to the inclusions on this list, it showed him flexing and touching himself with a massive smirk on his face. People were stunned, and it’s given way to a tsunami of AI-generated celebrity nudes. Now, dozens of Twitter accounts only post that specific x-rated content.

It’s obviously morally reprehensible, but not particularly shocking given the long history of celeb nude leaks.

Justin Bieber

In 2015, Justin Bieber became the latest in a long line of celebrity nude leaks. The images, first published with a modesty bar, were soon leaked across the internet. It showed literally everything.

Responding a short while after, he said: “My first thing was like…how can they do this? Like, I feel super violated. Like, I feel like I can’t step outside and feel like I can go outside naked. Like, you should feel comfortable in your own space… especially that far away.”

“That was shrinkage for me,” he added.

Jesse Williams

Things were a little different for Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams, who was actually naked in front of hundreds of people during a revival of the stage show Take Me Out.

In the show, Jesse took to the stage with his “huge” manhood on full display. Though photographs and videos were prohibited during the performance, someone ultimately posted footage to Twitter. It spread like wildfire.

He said in response: “I’m not down about it. Our job is to go out there every night, no matter what… I’m not really worrying about it. I can’t sweat that. We do need to keep advocating for ourselves. And it’s wonderful to see a community push back and make clear what we do stand for, what we don’t. Consent is important, I thought. So, let’s keep that in mind universally.”

Chris Evans

Again, totally different situation for Marvel actor Chris Evans. There was no revenge leak or cloud mining software: He did it all himself.

Attempting to post a screen recording to his Instagram story, Chris accidentally showed his hungry followers a screenshot of his camera roll. There, buried amongst his other pictures, was a picture of his business.

Chris was a good sport after the leak that went viral, admitting in an interview: “Things happen. It’s embarrassing. You’ve got to roll with the punches.”

Orlando Bloom

There are a thousand ways to leak a nude, apparently, because Orlando Bloom also had a unique experience.

When paddleboarding with his then-wife Katy Perry, the actor opted to do so without clothing. His manhood was then snapped by paparazzi, and the pictures went everywhere.

He never actually addressed the photos, leading many people to claim it was a publicity stunt. Not sure I believe that; there are definitely easier ways to go viral.

Dylan Sprouse

Former child star Dylan Sprouse had the best response to his private photos being leaked, even as the entire internet was talking about his penis. It’s not clear how the pictures emerged, though gossip sites claimed they were shared by an angry ex.

“First off, I will state that the reason I’m making light of the situation is because I don’t think what I did was wrong,” he said. “To be blunt, I was proud of my progress in the gym, thought I looked hot, and wanted to share it. I’m of the mindset that whoever you are, if you are proud of your body and want to show it off, so be it! You do you. There is an odd taboo with the human form (especially in the USA) and I don’t particularly think its a good thing to teach people that you should ‘hide yourself’ as something incredibly sacred. Blah blah blah, that’s a medieval notion.”

He also changed his Twitter bio to “n00d pic dealer.”

Noah Centineo

On the Mount Rushmore of leaked celebrity nudes, Noah Centineo’s was definitely up there.

Not only were there pictures and long videos of him enjoying some alone time with his hand, but to this day, there are videos of Noah dirty-talking all over Twitter. A certain line is permanently branded in my brain; you already know which one.

He never actually addressed the videos, but did say: “I understand why you have to ask that question. I just hope you understand why I’m not gonna answer it.”

Colin Farrell

At the height of his career in 2005, Colin Farrell had a s*x tape leaked with Playboy bunny Nicole Narain. It added to his bad-boy, lothario actor reputation, but he decided to sue his lover for leaking it. He accused her of leaking the tape through an intermediary, but they ultimately settled the lawsuit in 2006.

Reflecting on that moment in 2008, he said: “At the end of the deposition… the man in charge said, ‘I hope you’ve learned your lesson, Mr. Farrell,’ and I said, ‘Absolutely, next time I’ll take the tape with me.'”

Tyler Posey

In 2017, amid the height of Teen Wolf, a video of its lead actor Tyler Posey was leaked on the internet. In it, he was self-pleasuring as his face was fully viewable in the camera. He was remarkably chill about the whole thing, pointing out that it’s best to just “brush it off.” More have come out since then, but that’s largely down to Tyler’s OnlyFans account.

Tyler Posey’s nudes leaking is perhaps the only case where conspiracy theories were born from it. More on that in the next section.

Cody Christian

Shortly before Tyler Posey broke the internet, another Teen Wolf star, Cody Christian, had the exact same thing happen to him. It’s not clear if the same hacker was responsible for both.

Cody never publicly spoke about the spicy content, but many still believe that Tyler leaked his own to take the heat off his friend.

Chris Brown

Chris Brown experienced a leak in 2011 when two photos showed him posing in the mirror with everything on show. He was “disappointed” by it, but said he wasn’t “excited” in the picture as people claimed.

“It was an out-of-the-shower shot,” he said, saying he was “comfortable with my body.”

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