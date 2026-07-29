‘He seemed genuine’: Woman who claims she had a one night stand with Chris Watts speaks out

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A woman who has claimed she had a one night stand with killer Chris Watts has spoken out about what happened. Previously, it has become clear Chris Watts may have had a second, and possibly even a third, secret lover who he was seeing behind the back of the mother of his children, Shanann Watts.

*This article contains details that may be upsetting*.

In 2018, a pregnant Shanann Watts and her two young daughters, four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste, went missing from their family home. In the days following, husband and father Chris Watts made it look to the public and authorities that he was an innocent man, who just wanted to know what had happened to his family.

But, he had killed his pregnant wife, and both of their children. He had been having an affair, with a woman called Nichol Kessinger, and has seemingly confirmed his motive was to start a new life with her.

It’s since been reported that a further woman, called Amanda McMahon, had met Watts on Tinder in February or March of 2018 – around six months before the murders took place. She claimed they met up in a restaurant car park, and Watts told her he had split from the mother of his children. They then drove back to her house, for s*x.

She described their encounter as “unsettling” and said Watts pulled her hair and wrapped his hands around her neck, playing out a “r*pe fantasy”.

Amanda spoke to Inside Edition, and said Watts “seemed like a genuine guy” and described him as “funny and charming”. The pair exchanged flirty texts, and then met up in person at the car park, for the first time. Chris bought Amanda a coffee, and then they went back to her house, to watch a movie together.

In a chilling detail, the pair watched Shutter Island together – and in the movie, the main character kills his wife, after she killed their children. At first, Watts had tried to get out of his crimes by accusing wife Shanann of harming the children.

Amanda said that night she and Chris Watts had s*x, which she described as “rough”. She told Inside Edition: “He almost zoned out into a different person…. he placed his hand around my neck, it freaked me out. [It was] very forceful.” She described their encounter as “terrifying” with hindsight as to what he has now done.

Amanda claimed they continued speaking for a couple of weeks, but things ended when Watts then began getting more serious with Nichol Kessinger. After they slept together, the next time Amanda saw Watts was on the news, as a killer.

“It made me feel betrayed, it made me feel nasty, it made me feel dirty,” she said. In the interview, Amanda broke down in tears, as she had no idea Watts was married with children. “I know how that feels,” she said.

McMahon reportedly said she was 99 per cent certain the man was Chris Watts, and was able to accurately describe his tattoos and workplace. But, she acknowledged she could not identify him with enough confidence to testify in court at the time. Watts later denied ever meeting her, and said his only affair was with Kessinger.

The chilling story of Watts’ crimes was told in American Murder: The Family Next Door, which first aired on Netflix in 2020.

American Murder: The Family Next Door is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.