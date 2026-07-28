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Jasmine during the Love Island 2026 final

I was at the Love Island 2026 final, here’s the sneaky thing Jasmine was doing during ad breaks

Oh this is telling

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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The Love Island 2026 grand final has just happened, and our breakthrough star of the series Jasmine was a runner-up alongside Kav. After a long summer of ups and downs, they were just pipped by Julia and Lorenzo.

Julia and Lorenzo were named as winners of Love Island 2026, with Jasmine and Kav in second. Angelista and Simba came in third. During the final, we watched the Islanders go through all their highlights (and lowlights) from the villa.

But, apparently, what was more interesting, was what was going on behind the scenes. A bunch of showbiz TikTokers and influencers were invited along to be part of the crowd in the villa on the night, and one has shared what Jasmine was doing during the ad breaks. Of course, the final was filmed live, so when we were watching adverts would have been a break from filming for all of those there.

“You guys want to know what happened during the ad breaks? I’ll tell you what happened during the ad breaks,” the journalist said. She then revealed that Jasmine seemed to have more of an interest in Lorenzo, than she did Kav. God, the Jas and Lorenzo shippers will never know peace!

@latifa.music

I went to the love island final – this is what I saw, obvs they’re good friends. but… they do have chemistry! #Lovelsland #loveislanduk

♬ original sound – latifa.music

“Jasmine and Lorenzo were sat next to each other,” she said in the video. “Jasmine was speaking more to Lorenzo than she was speaking to Kavan. Which I was quite surprised about. It wasn’t Lorenzo speaking to Jasmine first, it was her initiating the conversation.

“She spoke to him quite a few times during the ad breaks. Kavan was more reserved, like he wasn’t really speaking much, but then again Julia was a bit away from Jasmine and Lorenzo was a bit away from Kavan so maybe that’s why they didn’t really speak.”

She went on to say Jasmine had a lot of eye contact with Lorenzo, and added: “You can tell Jasmine and Lorenzo do have chemistry.” And she’s witnessed it firsthand, after all!

@latifa.music

I met Jasmine – this is how it went 👀 #Lovelsland #loveislanduk

♬ original sound – latifa.music

In a further video, she went on to say she met Jasmine during the final and the Islander was “so nice”.

Jasmine “complimented me, she said I looked beautiful. She said my hair looked nice,” she said. The journalist described Jasmine as “so polite and really sweet”. I guess you just had to be there!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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