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Newcastle universities selected for new defence alliance

Newcastle and Northumbria form alliance with 33 other top UK universities

Samuel Illis | News
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Newcastle University and Northumbria University have been selected as founding members of the new Defence Universities Alliance (DUA). The announcement recognises the strengths of both universities in research, innovation, and education which address challenges of national security. 

The alliance brings together 35 UK universities publicly committed to collaboration and partnership with the Ministry of Defence (MOD), the UK armed forces, the Office of the Chief Scientific Advisor for National Security, and the wider defence sector.  

As part of this, founding members are committing to growing defence research, promoting careers in defence, and developing a relationship between academia and national security. 

Consequently, the approach will cover many disciplines all helping to tackle challenges spanning technology, societal and environmental resilience, and community security. 

Chris Day, Vice-Chancellor and President of Newcastle University, said: “Membership of the Defence Universities Alliance will create new opportunities for our students, researchers and partners through collaboration, skills development and innovation.” 

“It will strengthen our contribution to the economy, support highly skilled jobs and help develop the talent and technologies needed for the UK’s future security, resilience and prosperity,” he added.

In a similar sentiment, Andy Long, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Northumbria University, said: “Being named one of the 35 founding members of the Defence Universities Alliance is a proud moment for Northumbria. We have long been committed to research and education that makes a real difference – to our region, to the people who serve our country, and to the challenges that matter most to the UK’s future security and prosperity.” 

Speaking at the DUA launch at the University of Manchester, Luke Pollard MP, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, said: “As we prepare for warfighting readiness, working with universities, students and innovators boosts skills and helps keep our country safe.” 

“Universities play a key role in innovating and supporting defence, and the DUA helps marshal those efforts.”  

The DUA forms part of a £182 million investment to build defence-related skills and expand opportunities across Britain. It also follows on from an £80 million MOD investment in 2,500 student places at UK universities, £4 million of which went to Newcastle University to support student places in key engineering disciplines. 

Samuel Illis | News
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