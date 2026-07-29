The Tab

That viral ‘press and hold’ Twitter trend explained, and what’s actually supposed to happen

I’m so confused

Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A new trend has gone viral on Twitter which asks you to “press and hold” an image, but people are really confused because nothing happens when you tap.

The trend always has an image with a caption like “press and hold to see the magic” or “press and hold to see the transformation,” but when you hold, the picture is just the same.

People are getting really frustrated, with one person writing: “Do these ‘tap and hold to see pic’ posts actually work for anyone or are we just supposed to be imaginative and assume what the picture is supposed to be?”

“Literally nothing even happens?” someone else said. If you’re confused, here’s what’s actually supposed to happen with the viral “press and hold” trend, and why it’s taken over Twitter right now.

That viral ‘press and hold’ Twitter trend explained

The trend involves posting a low-quality version of an image. Then, when people press and hold on the image, the full high-quality version of the picture appears, transforming the image.

People are using it to share cool artwork and create the illusion of a hidden reveal, but it’s actually just a little Twitter hack people have discovered, where the app only shows the low-resolution version in the preview and then reveals the full details when you press and hold.

It’s a bit techy, but it all comes down to the pixels. When Twitter makes the thumbnail preview, it only takes the transparent pixels, which makes the image lighter and clearer. Then, when the image is viewed in its full resolution with all of the pixels, you see the full picture.

The problem is, you can’t just do it with any old image. You have to use AI to create a perfect image with the right number of transparent pixels. People are just uploading any photo with the caption “press and hold” and nothing’s happening, because Twitter is showing the full image in the preview. Hence why people are getting confused.

The trend seems to have been started by a Japanese person with the handle @sarasara_aiart, who shared a cool picture of an angel that got over 13 million views. Now, it’s everywhere!

For more, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: Twitter

More on: Social Media Trends twitter
Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Omg, part of London is turning into a real-life Pokémon GO playground this August

You can even get free coffee for playing

Pokémon GO

Read Next

Mother left in horror after spotting terrifying detail in seemingly innocent picture of her children

Right, here’s what ‘quiet on the creek’ actually means because the TikTok trend is huge

Full list of quotes for TikTok’s ‘1000 Little Things’ trend, that’s based on old Tumblr blog

Latest

The ultimate graduate perks guide for all five Liverpool universities

Hannah Auckland

When you graduate, you automatically join the universities’ alumni community, but what actually are the benefits?

The internet never forgets: The biggest male celeb nude leaks ever, and how they responded

Kieran Galpin

One of them just outright posted it himself

Lorenzo’s most iconic Love Island moments ranked from nonchalant king to totally unhinged

Ellissa Bain

I’m obsessed with him

Lily Phillips reveals new vile ‘gloryh*le’ event, and just how many men she has involved

Hayley Soen

She is most definitely back on the scene

Four things every type B girl does at a festival that would send most people into a coma

Mischa Denney-Richards

At least they’re having fun… right ?

Samie Elishi and other Islander escorted off Love Island set and banned from watching the show

Kieran Galpin

Kicked out after winning All Stars five months ago is WILD

That viral ‘press and hold’ Twitter trend explained, and what’s actually supposed to happen

Ellissa Bain

I’m so confused

Is university economically worth it? Newcastle students share their opinions

Tilly Nelson

55 per cent of students in England will not fully repay what they borrowed, including interest

Descendants Kylie Cantrall Malia Baker drama

Inside the messy Descendants: Wicked Wonderland press tour giving peak Disney Channel chaos

Anna Williamson

Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker seem to be caught in a love triangle, awkward interviews and a mediocre male love interest

I found The Odyssey’s ‘caked-up’ naked dead guy, and he’s revealed whether a prosthetic was used

Kieran Galpin

‘The Odyssey should win best picture because of the deer man’s cakes’

Newcastle universities selected for new defence alliance

Samuel Illis

Newcastle and Northumbria form alliance with 33 other top UK universities

Jasmine brutally follows every single Love Island 2026 cast member apart from one

Ellissa Bain

Savage!

‘He seemed genuine’: Woman who claims she had a one night stand with Chris Watts speaks out

Hayley Soen

‘He was funny and charming’

Lancaster student societies sign petition against university joining defence alliance

Charlotte Hutchinson

Lancaster University is among 35 higher education institutions to join the Defence Universities Alliance

Fml, this gym bro with a ‘huge cucumba’ is using his literal grandma to market his OnlyFans

Kieran Galpin

Granny better be getting some coin

Belle Hassan with a guy on TikTok

That young guy Belle from Love Island hangs out with on TikTok? He’s a huge OnlyFans star

Hayley Soen

I needed answers, but I didn’t think they’d be this

Exact details of Priya’s job selling eye drops are finally uncovered after Love Island drama

Ellissa Bain

We even have footage of her in action

Love Island 2026

Oh no, this is the first couple who are going to split after Love Island 2026

Hayley Soen

‘It was a means to an end, not a romantic match’

Sadistic handwritten notes Dexter-obsessed serial killer wrote have been revealed in court

Kieran Galpin

James Desborough dismembered men in Cornwall in 2025

‘We should’ve done better’: Emilie Kiser responds after son seen on boat without life jacket

Ellissa Bain

She said they will ‘still makes mistakes’