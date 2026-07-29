That viral ‘press and hold’ Twitter trend explained, and what’s actually supposed to happen

4 hours ago

A new trend has gone viral on Twitter which asks you to “press and hold” an image, but people are really confused because nothing happens when you tap.

The trend always has an image with a caption like “press and hold to see the magic” or “press and hold to see the transformation,” but when you hold, the picture is just the same.

People are getting really frustrated, with one person writing: “Do these ‘tap and hold to see pic’ posts actually work for anyone or are we just supposed to be imaginative and assume what the picture is supposed to be?”

“Literally nothing even happens?” someone else said. If you’re confused, here’s what’s actually supposed to happen with the viral “press and hold” trend, and why it’s taken over Twitter right now.

Press the hold and see the magic.. pic.twitter.com/UrhLcxowKE — Darshana ( disu )♥️ (@disu148) July 25, 2026

That viral ‘press and hold’ Twitter trend explained

The trend involves posting a low-quality version of an image. Then, when people press and hold on the image, the full high-quality version of the picture appears, transforming the image.

People are using it to share cool artwork and create the illusion of a hidden reveal, but it’s actually just a little Twitter hack people have discovered, where the app only shows the low-resolution version in the preview and then reveals the full details when you press and hold.

It’s a bit techy, but it all comes down to the pixels. When Twitter makes the thumbnail preview, it only takes the transparent pixels, which makes the image lighter and clearer. Then, when the image is viewed in its full resolution with all of the pixels, you see the full picture.

The problem is, you can’t just do it with any old image. You have to use AI to create a perfect image with the right number of transparent pixels. People are just uploading any photo with the caption “press and hold” and nothing’s happening, because Twitter is showing the full image in the preview. Hence why people are getting confused.

The trend seems to have been started by a Japanese person with the handle @sarasara_aiart, who shared a cool picture of an angel that got over 13 million views. Now, it’s everywhere!

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Featured image credit: Twitter