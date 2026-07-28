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The actual reason Ian specifically targeted his ex, which wasn’t explained in A Toxic Love Story

Ian carried out his plan whilst Michelle was in jail

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Years after police first started to investigate Lilith is Truth and her threats, Ian Diaz was arrested for the intricate plot to frame his ex, Michelle Hadley.

Michelle thought she’d found her match in Disney-loving US Marshall Ian, but the relationship took a dark turn after they’d moved into a condo together. He became controlling, even putting security cameras inside their home to keep track of his partner.

The couple broke up in 2015, but by 2016, he was married to Angela Diaz. Over the subsequent months, they both carried out an insidious plan to get Michelle locked up. It involved cyber stalking, threats of rape, and a fake rape where Angela claimed that an assailant attacked her at home.

Credit: Orange County District Attorney

Credit: Orange County District Attorney

Though the truth eventually came out, with Angela and Ian both jailed for their parts, the actual reason they did it was majorly confusing. It was a lot of work to merely get back at an ex.

The reason Ian Diaz set Michelle Hadley up came out at trial

In A Toxic Love Story, we learned about the condo that Michelle and Ian purchased when they moved in together. Upon breaking up, they were still dealing with what to do with it.

During Ian’s trial, prosecutors argued that Ian and Angela’s nefarious plans were carried out to get the condo back from Michelle. He wanted her to walk away, NBC reported at the time, but when that didn’t work, he turned to more serious ways of getting her out of the picture: Prison.

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

When Michelle was arrested and held in jail for 88 days, Ian was able to move forward with the sale of the condo. Michelle didn’t get any of the money for the condo despite the fact she’d emptied her savings to pay for the initial down payment of $14,400.

Michelle spoke about the condo in a 2019 interview with Buzzfeed, saying that Ian’s plan enabled him to not pay her a dime for it.

A Toxic Love Story is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: A Toxic Love Story Netflix True crime US
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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