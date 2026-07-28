I’m calling HR! Father and son OnlyFans duo are back with toe-curling ‘office’ scene videos

2 hours ago

The OnlyFans father and son duo are back in our lives once again, and this time they’re sharing loads of videos made to look like they’re in an office scene. Of course, they’re as grotesque as you’d imagine.

Dean and Bray Byrne have been on our radars for a while now. A while back, 41-year-old Dean Byrne admitted he’d been making OnlyFans content with his 18-year-old son, Bray. The father and son have insisted what they do is “not weird”, as Dean said he and his son have a “close bond anyway”.

Dad Dean was already a big name in the OF world, with plenty of collabs under his belt. And now, as a pair, they’ve done loads of collabs together.

Some of their most recent videos have been set up like an office, teasing their more x-rated content, that of course you have to pay for. They’ve been making x-rated videos with other creators, and the theme of the videos is: The workplace. Nothing is pure.

In the bits the pair have teased on Instagram and TikTok, they show themselves in smart clothes, working in an office with a few “colleagues”. One of the videos is set up to look like it was taken on the office CCTV, showing them with someone from “work” bent over a desk. Naturally.

The men then pretend to squeeze his bum and gyrate on him. Then, they notice the CCTV recording. “Time to call HR I think,” is the caption.

A further video asked who you’d hire out of the bunch, but was really just a thirst trap for them all. That being said, the Instagram mums were going mad for it. “Dean always,” a woman named Michelle commented. Wendy added: “My handsome team of experts.”

The father and son have also done some office videos just the two of them, with one showing them “slacking on the job”. There’s a recurring theme of feet here, as this is the first of many where someone takes their sock off, and hands it to someone else to sniff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BcBrne (@bcbrne1)

They also shared a lovely before and after of what it happens when someone doesn’t turn on the air-con in the office. As you could probably guess, clothes are first to go.

Feet again! In another one, which is most definitely a HR violation, Bray put his sock in the mug belonging to the “boss”. Yes, he then drank from it.

A final one, and I can only apologise for this, shows Dan sucking the toes of his “boss” for a pay rise. Watch at your own risk.

Bye.

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