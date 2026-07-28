This shady Love Island 2026 final moment you missed ‘proves’ these two Islanders are still beefing

6 hours ago

Love Island 2026 might be over, but people are still dissecting every single second of the final, and a moment you definitely had everyone convinced there’s still some serious beef between Jasmine and Julia.

Throughout the series, the two girls never exactly saw eye to eye. So when Lorenzo and Julia were crowned the winners, viewers immediately started watching everyone’s reactions instead of celebrating.

Now, people think they’ve spotted a pretty awkward moment that proves the Love Island beef might not actually be over. As soon as Maya Jama announced Lorenzo and Julia as the winners, all the Islanders rushed over to congratulate them. Lorenzo and Julia were both hugging everyone while trying to process what had just happened.

But people noticed that Jasmine only hugged Lorenzo. As Julia stood next to him hugging the rest of the Islanders, Jasmine appeared to congratulate Lorenzo before moving away, and people were convinced she deliberately skipped hugging Julia.

The clip has gone viral, and many think the moment wasn’t an accident. One person wrote, “You see the way Jasmine aired Julia and didn’t hug her, she’s angry that she didn’t win.”

Another said, “Jasmine couldn’t have made it any clearer that she doesn’t like Julia!”

Someone else said, “Notice how Jasmine didn’t hug Julia lmao, we see you.”

A fourth viewer asked, “Did Jasmine and Julia hug??”

Another replied, “Y’all peep Jasmine SWERVING hugging Julia just then???”

Others were even more convinced, with one person writing, “Jasmine not even hugging Julia, we love to see it.”

And another posted, “Jasmine FUMING.”

Not Jasmine dodging Julia’s hug … So bitter and nasty yuck! CONGRATS TO JULIA AND LORENZOOO A VERY WELL DESERVED WIN!!! 🎉🎊 #loveisland #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/iGmafHUNNj https://t.co/6MeqWy5jgP — just here for love island (@luvpopcorn_) July 27, 2026

Of course, not everyone agreed with the theory. Loads of fans actually defended Jasmine, arguing that people were reading way too much into a chaotic moment that lasted all of a few seconds.

So, nobody actually knows whether Jasmine intentionally avoided Julia or whether it was just an awkward few seconds during the excitement of the final. But considering everything that happened between them throughout the series, from the affair to all the villa arguments afterwards, viewers were always going to analyse every little interaction between them.

And judging by how quickly people spotted this one, absolutely nothing gets past the Love Island detectives.

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