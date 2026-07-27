The huge friendship breakup Jess and Matilda had after Love Island as ‘bad blood’ is revealed

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After Love Island 2024, Matilda Draper and Jess Spencer became inseparable. Now, it’s been reported their friendship has come crashing down.

The girls met on the show, with Matilda leaving with Sean Stone, and Jess with Ayo Odukoya. Just one month after the show, Matilda and Sean had split, and two months later, Jess and Ayo ended things.

It was soon revealed the girls were both in new relationships. Matilda was dating TOWIE’s Roman Hackett, while Jessica was loved-up with his cousin, Braydon Hackett. The two girls were then spending basically all of their time together. They blended their friendship with family, and were constantly referring to each other as “sisters” in their social posts.

However it’s now been revealed the girls have been “secretly feuding” behind the scenes, ever since Matilda and Roman split up. They’ve deleted virtually all trace of one another from their Instagram profiles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess Leigh-Anne (@jessleighanne_)

“Matilda has been living the single life since her split from Roman. Obviously, Harriett [Blackmore] is single too, so they’ve become even closer,” a source told The Sun. “It would be weird for Matilda to be spending so much time with Jessie because she’s with Brayden and the Hackett family are all really close.”

The source added: “It’s all become very awkward for everyone involved, and no one really knows how to handle it, because, obviously Roman was completely heartbroken by the split. He took it really hard and has been abroad working on himself. He confides in Braydon so Jessie is a bit stuck in the middle of it all.”

Matilda is now much closer with Harriett Blackmore, and it’s been reported the fallout with Jess was “sudden” and has left “bad blood”. According to The Sun, from Jess’ perspective, it’s difficult for her to see a way back to how things were before.

Jess has reportedly not heard the “ins and outs” of what happened between Matilda and Roman, and has no interest in finding out. She is said to have found the entire situation “confusing” and “hard”.

Oh no!

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