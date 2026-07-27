Influencer’s friend recalls her last day alive before she was killed by husband she accused of paedophilia

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The best friend of an influencer who was killed by her husband has spoken out about her friend’s last day alive. Sara Gilson was murdered by her husband, after she posted a TikTok in which she claimed she had found out he was a paedophile.

Sara was fatally shot on July 23rd, and it’s been reported her husband Jeremiah Duffey was allegedly the killer, and he took his life afterwards.

Police were called to a property shortly before midnight that day, and neighbours told police they heard a woman screaming and then “what sounded to be a gunshot.” Moments later, Sara’s young son had called 911, and is reported to have said his stepfather had shot his mother and himself.

A month before this, Jeremiah Duffey was accused of touching and kissing a young girl at a children’s basketball game. The minor was allegedly on a youth basketball team that Duffey coached. Following this, Sara made a TikTok accusing her husband of being a “pedophile”. This was shared just two weeks before her murder.

She shared the video using the current viral trend, where people pretend they are sitting down to be interviewed for a Netflix documentary. Sara added: “Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon to be ex husband who I just found out is a pedophile.”

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine, Sara’s best friend Kelsi Lard has spoken out about her friend. The pair have been friends for 23 years, and Kelsi said she had been with Sara Gibson on the same day she was killed.

“Her last day, she was happy,” she said. “As always, she was cracking jokes and making me laugh. I will miss her so much. I don’t want her life to be diminished into what happened in the end. She brought so much joy to all of us, and I’ll miss her every day.”

Kelsi added that her friend wouldn’t want to be remembered by this tragedy, and instead would want people to remember her as a loving mother. “She was a fun, loving and devoted mom,” she said. “She loved [her kids] more than anything in this world. She’d do anything for them.” Kelsi recalled Sara once told her motherhood was her “greatest accomplishment.”

Another friend of Sara’s told the publication: “If I would have known the last time I talked to her would have been the last time I talked to her, [I would have given her] a big hug — even though she hated hugs. And then say, ‘I love you, and you’re amazing, and you’re beautiful.’ So many things.”

They added: “She was just the life of the party. She was always joking. She always had something funny to say about something. She would listen. She was there to listen and help you. Didn’t matter, you know, what she was going through. She would always make sure that she was there for you … even if she was struggling or having a hard day.

“She loved her kids more than anything. She would do anything for her kids. Her kids were her world.”

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