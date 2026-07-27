The Tab

‘F*ck y’all’: Woman issues blistering response after Usher kicked her off-stage mid-lap dance

Even her mum is raging on Facebook

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The viral woman whom Usher kicked off stage after a stiff lap dance has spoken out, and she’s not a happy bunny.

Right now, Usher is on tour alongside perhaps the most controversial rapper of the last decade, Chris Brown. On the tour, they’re doing the viral segment where they essentially dry hump fans on stage in front of thousands. People eat it up, even though most of us think it’s terribly cringe.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nashville (@615nav)

During the Nashville show over the weekend, a woman was pulled from the VIP section and put on stage with Usher. He did his thing, grinding up all over her, but she was painfully unbothered by it. Stiff, some people called it.

When it became clear that she really wasn’t into it, Usher turned to show a confused look at the crowd, the now-viral video showed.

“I don’t think she wanna be on stage,” he said, literally waving her off the stage.

People had a field day in the comments, with most people questioning why she even went on stage if she wasn’t into it.

“Y’all do realise that these women are willingly going on stage. She could’ve said NO! Why go on stage if you aren’t going to participate… that was…..! Yeh,” one person said.

Another wrote: “He suffered ego death on that stage, that’s why he’s mad. His feelings were definitely hurt.”

“Not mad at her at all but why go on the stage every concert he does this,” someone else added.

She has since responded to the Usher video

The woman, later identified as Gabrielle Cheyenne, then took to Facebook to explain the situation. She pulled no punches as she crashed out.

“First off NOBODY is declining to go on stage. I looked good asf, you thought I wasn’t gonna let THOUSANDS of people see me?? On the big screen, where you b*tches will never be????” she scathed. “My mom and I had FLOOR SEATS. Their team approached us and moved us to VIP before the show even started !! PRETTY PRIVILEGES something you hoes will never know about!!”

Seemingly suggesting that she wanted Chris Brown instead, which is a completely different red flag, she added: “They don’t say who you’re going up there for!! Y’all wanted me to get up there and f*ck him atp ?? CHATT FOLKS AREN’T USED TO ANYTHING. That’s the most exciting thing that would’ve happened in y’all little ass lives !! F*ck yall, DISRESPECTFULLY.”

Her mum, who attended the concert with her, then chimed in with a picture of Gabrielle and Usher’s wife after the show.

“Usher’s WIFE & Gabrielle Cheyenne AFTER THE STAGE APPEARANCE !! YA’LL!! SHE AIN’T MAD SO Y TF YA’LL MAD!?HOW TF YA’LL MAD!?” the mum wrote.

I didn’t think it was that deep, but damn.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: Celebrity Music Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Omg, part of London is turning into a real-life Pokémon GO playground this August

You can even get free coffee for playing

Pokémon GO

Read Next

‘I haven’t been proposed to’: All the signs Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens were splitting

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The messy way Ariana Grande rekindled Ricky romance whilst she was still with Ethan Slater

Peppa Pig vs Clairo? Explaining the bizarre pop feud that dragged Charli XCX and PinkPantheress

Latest
Baela Targaryen Alyn Addam House of Dragon

After *that* incest scene, does Baela Targaryen end up with Alyn or Addam in House of the Dragon?

Suchismita Ghosh

I am so confused

Jess and Matilda after Love Island

The huge friendship breakup Jess and Matilda had after Love Island as ‘bad blood’ is revealed

Hayley Soen

They’ve deleted virtually all trace of one another on socials

‘Happee’ or ‘Happeh’? New Lancaster study shows link between social class and pronunciation

Charlotte Hutchinson

The final vowel in words like ‘happy’ and ‘city’ varies by social class across Mancunian accents, according to new research

Police release chilling 911 call from when TikToker was killed by husband accused of paedophilia

Kieran Galpin

The calls were made by Sara’s young son

New free two-weekend music festival to launch in Lancaster next month

Charlotte Hutchinson

The inaugural edition of Along The Watchtower will take place at Lancaster Castle across two weekends in August

Who’s friends and who’s not: The divide between the girls in the Love Island 2026 villa

Ellissa Bain

There are two very separate groups

Ranked: Welsh unis by international fee reliance – Wrexham at 29.6 per cent of total income

Mischa Denney-Richards

Cardiff and Swansea both derive less than 16 per cent of income from international fees, as international applications to Welsh universities fall for the second consecutive year

What influencer’s husband was accused of doing, that prompted her to call him a ‘paedophile’ in TikTok

Hayley Soen

Sara Gilson called out her husband, and then he killed her

‘I didn’t think I would ever do it’: Mo Gilligan reflects on fame and his South London roots

Mark Krukov

The ‘funniest man in Britain’ returned home to South London to reflect on his career in an exclusive interview with The London Tab

‘We love you beyond words’: Families pay tribute to four men who died in Mersyside car crash

Mary Rossiter

Four passengers in their 20s died in the collision on

Love Island producer reveals why there aren’t many challenges anymore after ‘abysmal’ series

Ellissa Bain

Where was the baby challenge and the talent show?!

Here’s whether Vhagar has abandoned Aemond Targaryen or is actually hiding in House of the Dragon

Suchismita Ghosh

I am convinced

‘F*ck y’all’: Woman issues blistering response after Usher kicked her off-stage mid-lap dance

Kieran Galpin

Even her mum is raging on Facebook

Sara Gilson

Influencer’s friend recalls her last day alive before she was killed by husband she accused of paedophilia

Hayley Soen

Sara Gilson’s husband killed her after she called him a paedophile in a TikTok

Love Island’s Belle finally reveals what’s going on with that young guy from her TikToks

Ellissa Bain

Everyone’s been wondering

Two of the Love Island 2026 cast exchanged flirty messages and nudes before the show?!

Hayley Soen

They never said this in the villa!

Lancaster Central Library is closing for refurbishment until spring 2027

Charlotte Hutchinson

The library will shut while essential maintenance and works are carried out

Influencer killed by husband just two weeks after accusing him of paedophilia in viral TikTok

Kieran Galpin

The police are treating it as a murder-suicide

House of the Dragon Ormund dyed Daeron hair

Daeron actor finally addresses whether Ormund dyed his hair in House of the Dragon

Suchismita Ghosh

As a Targaryen, he is supposed to have silver-white hair

Yasmin’s friend responds to rumours she dumped boyfriend days before going on Love Island

Ellissa Bain

People are calling her out for ‘double standards’