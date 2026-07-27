‘F*ck y’all’: Woman issues blistering response after Usher kicked her off-stage mid-lap dance

5 hours ago

The viral woman whom Usher kicked off stage after a stiff lap dance has spoken out, and she’s not a happy bunny.

Right now, Usher is on tour alongside perhaps the most controversial rapper of the last decade, Chris Brown. On the tour, they’re doing the viral segment where they essentially dry hump fans on stage in front of thousands. People eat it up, even though most of us think it’s terribly cringe.

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During the Nashville show over the weekend, a woman was pulled from the VIP section and put on stage with Usher. He did his thing, grinding up all over her, but she was painfully unbothered by it. Stiff, some people called it.

When it became clear that she really wasn’t into it, Usher turned to show a confused look at the crowd, the now-viral video showed.

“I don’t think she wanna be on stage,” he said, literally waving her off the stage.

People had a field day in the comments, with most people questioning why she even went on stage if she wasn’t into it.

“Y’all do realise that these women are willingly going on stage. She could’ve said NO! Why go on stage if you aren’t going to participate… that was…..! Yeh,” one person said.

Another wrote: “He suffered ego death on that stage, that’s why he’s mad. His feelings were definitely hurt.”

“Not mad at her at all but why go on the stage every concert he does this,” someone else added.

She has since responded to the Usher video

The woman, later identified as Gabrielle Cheyenne, then took to Facebook to explain the situation. She pulled no punches as she crashed out.

“First off NOBODY is declining to go on stage. I looked good asf, you thought I wasn’t gonna let THOUSANDS of people see me?? On the big screen, where you b*tches will never be????” she scathed. “My mom and I had FLOOR SEATS. Their team approached us and moved us to VIP before the show even started !! PRETTY PRIVILEGES something you hoes will never know about!!”

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Seemingly suggesting that she wanted Chris Brown instead, which is a completely different red flag, she added: “They don’t say who you’re going up there for!! Y’all wanted me to get up there and f*ck him atp ?? CHATT FOLKS AREN’T USED TO ANYTHING. That’s the most exciting thing that would’ve happened in y’all little ass lives !! F*ck yall, DISRESPECTFULLY.”

Her mum, who attended the concert with her, then chimed in with a picture of Gabrielle and Usher’s wife after the show.

“Usher’s WIFE & Gabrielle Cheyenne AFTER THE STAGE APPEARANCE !! YA’LL!! SHE AIN’T MAD SO Y TF YA’LL MAD!?HOW TF YA’LL MAD!?” the mum wrote.

I didn’t think it was that deep, but damn.

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Featured image credit: Instagram