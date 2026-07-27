The Tab

Influencer killed by husband just two weeks after accusing him of paedophilia in viral TikTok

The police are treating it as a murder-suicide

Kieran Galpin | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Influencer Sara Gilson was killed by her husband in an apparent murder-suicide after she accused him of paedophilia in a now-viral TikTok.

Sara, who had 30,000 followers on TikTok, was fatally shot on July 23 in Owasso, Oklahoma. Her alleged killer, estranged husband Jeremiah Duffey, then took his own life, according to NBC.

Police were called to the property shortly before midnight, with someone telling police they heard a woman screaming and then “what sounded to be a gunshot.” Moments later, Sara’s young son placed a 911 call from a neighbour’s house, saying his stepfather had shot his mother and himself. Her son and daughter were taken into protective custody, but they’ve since been released to another parent unrelated to the case.

Credit: Instagram

Credit: Instagram

A month before the harrowing ordeal, the mother of a young girl told police Jeremiah Duffey had touched her inappropriately at a kids’ basketball game.

“Similar conduct by this coach towards this particular juvenile player was reported to have occurred over an extended period of time, in multiple law enforcement jurisdictions, across multiple states prior to this incident,” the police said.

The stepfather went on the run to avoid capture, with officers informing Sara of the alleged paedophilia. She was able to get a protective order, preventing her husband from getting within 100 yards of her or her home, but it obviously did not stop him from killing her last week.

The TikTok Sara Gilson posted is still up

Two weeks before her murder, Sara Gilson took part in the Netflix documentary trend on TikTok. It sees people sit in a chair like they’re the subject of a documentary, with people usually using it to share a crazy or unbelievable tidbit from their life.

For Sara, it meant sitting down in the chair alongside the caption: “Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon to be ex husband who I just found out is a paedophile.”

@mrsgilson

I wish I was joking. #plottwist #netflix #documentary

♬ original sound – Sara 🌸🐚🌺

Now, the video has been viewed over 21 million times, with people sharing condolences in the comment section.

“Unfortunately, this probably will in fact become a Netflix documentary now,” one person said.

Another wrote: “To be clear, this video didn’t cause him to do anything. It takes a sick monster to do what he did and nothing she posted could change that. He was a horrible human.”

“Crazy this is still playing after she’s been killed,” someone else added.

Sara’s friends have since shared insights into the influencer, but more information from officials is expected to follow.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: TikTok/Instagram

More on: Influencers News TikTok Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Omg, part of London is turning into a real-life Pokémon GO playground this August

You can even get free coffee for playing

Pokémon GO

Read Next

Remember the YouTuber Fred? His life has changed 20 years on, and he’s married to a male model

Beauty influencer Adriana García

Beauty influencer dies following mysterious complications after getting cosmetic surgery

£75k to £1million: The estimated earnings for each Love Island 2026 cast member after the show

Latest
Baela Targaryen Alyn Addam House of Dragon

After *that* incest scene, does Baela Targaryen end up with Alyn or Addam in House of the Dragon?

Suchismita Ghosh

I am so confused

Jess and Matilda after Love Island

The huge friendship breakup Jess and Matilda had after Love Island as ‘bad blood’ is revealed

Hayley Soen

They’ve deleted virtually all trace of one another on socials

‘Happee’ or ‘Happeh’? New Lancaster study shows link between social class and pronunciation

Charlotte Hutchinson

The final vowel in words like ‘happy’ and ‘city’ varies by social class across Mancunian accents, according to new research

Police release chilling 911 call from when TikToker was killed by husband accused of paedophilia

Kieran Galpin

The calls were made by Sara’s young son

New free two-weekend music festival to launch in Lancaster next month

Charlotte Hutchinson

The inaugural edition of Along The Watchtower will take place at Lancaster Castle across two weekends in August

Who’s friends and who’s not: The divide between the girls in the Love Island 2026 villa

Ellissa Bain

There are two very separate groups

Ranked: Welsh unis by international fee reliance – Wrexham at 29.6 per cent of total income

Mischa Denney-Richards

Cardiff and Swansea both derive less than 16 per cent of income from international fees, as international applications to Welsh universities fall for the second consecutive year

What influencer’s husband was accused of doing, that prompted her to call him a ‘paedophile’ in TikTok

Hayley Soen

Sara Gilson called out her husband, and then he killed her

‘I didn’t think I would ever do it’: Mo Gilligan reflects on fame and his South London roots

Mark Krukov

The ‘funniest man in Britain’ returned home to South London to reflect on his career in an exclusive interview with The London Tab

‘We love you beyond words’: Families pay tribute to four men who died in Mersyside car crash

Mary Rossiter

Four passengers in their 20s died in the collision on

Love Island producer reveals why there aren’t many challenges anymore after ‘abysmal’ series

Ellissa Bain

Where was the baby challenge and the talent show?!

Here’s whether Vhagar has abandoned Aemond Targaryen or is actually hiding in House of the Dragon

Suchismita Ghosh

I am convinced

‘F*ck y’all’: Woman issues blistering response after Usher kicked her off-stage mid-lap dance

Kieran Galpin

Even her mum is raging on Facebook

Sara Gilson

Influencer’s friend recalls her last day alive before she was killed by husband she accused of paedophilia

Hayley Soen

Sara Gilson’s husband killed her after she called him a paedophile in a TikTok

Love Island’s Belle finally reveals what’s going on with that young guy from her TikToks

Ellissa Bain

Everyone’s been wondering

Two of the Love Island 2026 cast exchanged flirty messages and nudes before the show?!

Hayley Soen

They never said this in the villa!

Lancaster Central Library is closing for refurbishment until spring 2027

Charlotte Hutchinson

The library will shut while essential maintenance and works are carried out

Influencer killed by husband just two weeks after accusing him of paedophilia in viral TikTok

Kieran Galpin

The police are treating it as a murder-suicide

House of the Dragon Ormund dyed Daeron hair

Daeron actor finally addresses whether Ormund dyed his hair in House of the Dragon

Suchismita Ghosh

As a Targaryen, he is supposed to have silver-white hair

Yasmin’s friend responds to rumours she dumped boyfriend days before going on Love Island

Ellissa Bain

People are calling her out for ‘double standards’