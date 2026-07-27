Influencer killed by husband just two weeks after accusing him of paedophilia in viral TikTok

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Influencer Sara Gilson was killed by her husband in an apparent murder-suicide after she accused him of paedophilia in a now-viral TikTok.

Sara, who had 30,000 followers on TikTok, was fatally shot on July 23 in Owasso, Oklahoma. Her alleged killer, estranged husband Jeremiah Duffey, then took his own life, according to NBC.

Police were called to the property shortly before midnight, with someone telling police they heard a woman screaming and then “what sounded to be a gunshot.” Moments later, Sara’s young son placed a 911 call from a neighbour’s house, saying his stepfather had shot his mother and himself. Her son and daughter were taken into protective custody, but they’ve since been released to another parent unrelated to the case.

A month before the harrowing ordeal, the mother of a young girl told police Jeremiah Duffey had touched her inappropriately at a kids’ basketball game.

“Similar conduct by this coach towards this particular juvenile player was reported to have occurred over an extended period of time, in multiple law enforcement jurisdictions, across multiple states prior to this incident,” the police said.

The stepfather went on the run to avoid capture, with officers informing Sara of the alleged paedophilia. She was able to get a protective order, preventing her husband from getting within 100 yards of her or her home, but it obviously did not stop him from killing her last week.

The TikTok Sara Gilson posted is still up

Two weeks before her murder, Sara Gilson took part in the Netflix documentary trend on TikTok. It sees people sit in a chair like they’re the subject of a documentary, with people usually using it to share a crazy or unbelievable tidbit from their life.

For Sara, it meant sitting down in the chair alongside the caption: “Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon to be ex husband who I just found out is a paedophile.”

Now, the video has been viewed over 21 million times, with people sharing condolences in the comment section.

“Unfortunately, this probably will in fact become a Netflix documentary now,” one person said.

Another wrote: “To be clear, this video didn’t cause him to do anything. It takes a sick monster to do what he did and nothing she posted could change that. He was a horrible human.”

“Crazy this is still playing after she’s been killed,” someone else added.

Sara’s friends have since shared insights into the influencer, but more information from officials is expected to follow.

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Featured image credit: TikTok/Instagram