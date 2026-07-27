Behavioural analyst reveals exactly why Lola and Fitz are set to break up after Love Island

7 hours ago

An expert has dished all on what they think about Lola and Fitz after Love Island 2026, and it’s not looking good. It would seem there are signs the couple might not last in the real world.

Lola and Fitz were together from the start of Love Island, and despite having a very small blip around Casa, were widely unnerved by the tests the show had. They did the noble thing, and when their fellow Islanders had to dump a couple, volunteered themselves, saying they had found everything they wanted.

But now, it’s back to reality. And already, there are apparently signs they might not last. Speaking to OLBG for The Tab, behavioural analyst Darren Stanton has claimed there are several key gestures that indicate the pair’s relationship is going to “fizzle out”, and he’s said he “doesn’t see longevity between them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lola Elizabeth Deal (@loladealx)

Looking at their social media posts and appearances since the villa, Darren noted: “I am not seeing a couple that are hugely head over heels in love. Lola and Sean are posing and showing social smiles for the camera. The torsos are not turned towards each other. Sean’s eyes are not fully engaged and it looks like he’s just posing for the camera. They don’t look besotted with each other. Honestly, I don’t see longevity between them.”

The body language expert then broke down their first social media post together even further. “If you notice Lola, she is looking less than impressed and showing a half smile. She is not adopting a similar emotion,” he added.

“They look quite mis-matched in terms of the level of engagement. They are showing social smiles at the moment rather than symmetrical and genuine smiles. I wouldn’t be surprised in the next few months if the relationship fizzles. I don’t see intensity in terms of attraction between them.”

Oh no!

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