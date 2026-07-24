Lancaster Police appeal for information about ‘racist incident’ outside Moorlands Islamic Centre

Police are investigating the incident that occurred last week in the city

1 hour ago

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Lancaster Area Police has made an appeal for information regarding an incident they are treating as racist.

The incident occurred outside Moorlands Islamic Centre on Dumbarton Road in Lancaster.

The police believe it took place between 4am and 4.30am Tuesday 14th July.

PC Simon Jones said: ‘’It is believed two males were involved in an incident at that location which we are treating as a racist incident.

‘’If you have any information please contact [email protected] or [email protected].’’

People with information can alternatively contact reply online here.