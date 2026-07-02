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Tributes paid to ‘considerate and kind’ Lancaster University student who died last month

The university has published an online book of condolences for Finn

Evie-Mae Ford | News
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The friends of a 21-year-old Lancaster University student have who died have described him as “bright, smart and funny.”

Finn Dickinson, also known as Rivers, was in the third year of a history degree when he died last month.

The 21-year-old, from Whitley Bay, has been described as “a wonderful person, of great humour and imagination.”

An inquest into Finn’s death is due to open at Preston Coroners’ Court on Thursday 2nd July.

In a tribute to Finn, Lancaster University published an online book of condolences, in which both family and friends have paid tribute to their “bright, smart, funny, considerate and kind friend.”

Eve Davidson, who was a friend of Finn’s, wrote: “Rivers was a positive, funny, compelling person that I had the pleasure of getting to know over the last year. The news oof River’s death shocked and saddened me, thinking I would not be able to get to know them better and share more time with such a genuine and lovely person.

“I know our little group of friends who meet with River are all deeply saddened by the loss of a good friend, and it will not be the same without his joyous energy and spark. Even in the short time we knew each other, River was a bright, smart, funny, considerate and kind friend.”

Lancaster University building

Lancaster University

Hannah Surtees, who also knew Finn, added: “I don’t even know where to begin. Rivers I first met you in year nine science and instantly we got along and I will always be thankful for those three years of sharing the same classes. You were always so attentive and smart, I was jealous of how you knew all the answers!

“I remember I nicknamed you Tails because you reminded me of the character from Sonic with your short blonde hair and enthusiastic bubbly personality. We didn’t talk as often for a year or so until you spotted me in an advert for a concert, sent me a message and we bonded over being completely obsessed with My Chemical Romance.

“Then by chance running into each other on the 1st October last year and you invited me for a walk on the 2nd to the lighthouse where we lived. We went and watched the seals lounging around and just caught up on everything we missed with each other.

“I am so thankful for that chance meeting and the messages and laughs we shared in the following months. You were always thinking of others and had such a magnetic personality, I wish I could find the words to describe how much you meant to me and everyone lucky to have known you.

“My thoughts will always be with you and you family, my heart breaks for them. When I go to MCR I know you will be there singing your heart out lyric for lyric alongside me. I really miss you Rivers xx.”

Jenni Hyde, who taught Finn at university, said: “You were one of the best students one could hope to have in class – intelligent, engaged interested and willing to share ideas and ask questions, but also never dominating the conversation and always ready to hear from others. Such a bright light gone before your time, and sadly missed.”

After being informed of Finn’s death, Lancaster University shared a statement online, saying: “The university deeply regrets to report the death of Finn Dickinson, Cartmel College, who was studying in the third year of his history degree.

“The thoughts of the university community are with Finn’s family, friends and all who had the opportunity to get to know Finn while at Lancaster.

“Finn, who was also known as Rivers, participated in many aspects of student life, from politics to sports groups.”

The online book of condolences can be found here.

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, Lancaster students can access 24/7 Mental Health and Wellbeing support  by calling +44 (0)800 283766 or emailing [email protected].

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Lancaster University

Evie-Mae Ford | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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