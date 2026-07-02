Creator explains real reason Rhaenyra *had* to kill Otto Hightower in House of the Dragon

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House of the Dragon season three episode two has left everyone shaken after Rhaenyra Targaryen finally takes control of King’s Landing, but in a way that feels anything but victorious.

By the end of the episode, Rhaenyra is pushed into executing Otto Hightower. It’s a decision that clearly breaks her emotionally. She hesitates, struggles, and even fails to make it a clean kill on the first attempt.

Now, the show’s creator, Ryan Condal, has explained exactly why this moment had to happen and what it really means for Rhaenyra going forward.

Speaking during the official Inside the Episode featurette, he explained that part of the point of the scene was to show how unprepared Rhaenyra is for this kind of violence. He said, “We did want to honour the fact that Rhaenyra had never been trained with a sword before, she misses the first time.”

The decision doesn’t come out of nowhere either. Daemon Targaryen is the one who brings Otto forward and pushes Rhaenyra to act. Writer and producer Sara Hess explained that this moment is about what it takes to actually sit on the Iron Throne.

She said, “I think especially because she’s a woman. He is acknowledging that in order to assume this position, you have to show that you’re willing to do whatever it takes. Even this.”

It’s the moment that changes everything for Rhaenyra

Sara Hess also explained that this scene is actually the emotional turning point of the entire story so far. She said, “Possibly more than the loss of Jace, that’s the moment when it comes home to her that this is what it means to sit in that chair. The series until now has been driving towards this moment. It’s this glorious prophecy, and it’s the moment everything comes true.”

For Emma D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra, the scene represents the end point of a long emotional build-up across the series. They explained, “I have to wait, and the audience has to wait, three seasons for this moment of ascension.”

They added, “I wanted the final steps of that journey to feel incredibly hard to take. It’s like you sort of feel the weight of four years of walking in those last steps.”

Showrunner Ryan Condal also teased that this moment marks a major shift in Rhaenyra’s character. He said, “The Rhaenyra character that we knew is now a very different person, from the point that Otto’s head rolls away from his body.”

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