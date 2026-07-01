‘A lot of heartbreak’: Ewan Mitchell just hinted at Aemond’s fate in House of Dragon and it’s bad

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House of the Dragon season three has already taken Aemond Targaryen in a very different direction, and the actor, Ewan Mitchell, reveals that there’s a lot more to come.

Episode two ends with the one eyed prince badly injured after arriving at Harrenhal. It leaves his fate uncertain as he reaches out to Alys Rivers for help. But Mitchell has now explained what was really going through Aemond’s head in that moment and teased what’s next for the character.

For the first two seasons, Aemond has been one of the most intimidating characters in Westeros. He’s always been calm, calculated and in control. So, Mitchell said it was nice to finally show a more vulnerable side of him.

Speaking to Decider, he said, “It was really nice seeing Aemond that vulnerable, like physically.”

He continued, “Throughout season one and two, he’s always this relentless force, this energy. He’s always really stoic and strategic and calculated. And there in that moment it just, you know, it spins it on its head.”

Basically, for once, Aemond isn’t the one holding all the power. Instead, he’s the one who needs someone else to save him.

His final scene also hints at what’s coming with Alys Rivers

The episode ends with Aemond asking Alys Rivers for help, and Mitchell confirmed that scene is only the beginning of their story together. Speaking about their connection, he said it was “lovely” to hint at what comes next. “That kind of connection that we have and that energy and what might be there in the future,” Mitchell explained.

Gayle Rankin, who plays Alys, also said she loved ending the episode on that moment. “It felt like a really wonderful cliffhanger, an opportunity. It was like a huge breath,” she said.

She added, “Because I think everybody thinks they know how this is going to go. And I think that’s what’s so wonderful about the season is that every turn the show tells you, ‘No, you don’t, no, you don’t.’ Which is really cool.”

Without giving away any spoilers, Mitchell also teased that viewers shouldn’t think they’ve got the season figured out. He said, “God, just like expect the unexpected. You really don’t know what’s going to happen around every corner this season. Yeah, just a lot of heartbreak. A lot of heartbreak.”

Rankin then added, “And like heart surprises. Heart expansion hopefully. I’m excited about that.”

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