All the major celebs spotted enjoying Harry Styles’ Together, Together tour in London

There have already been two Traitors winners

4 hours ago

Harry Styles is currently performing his Together, Together Tour in London. Over the course of 12 nights at Wembley Stadium, thousands of fans have packed out the venue to see him perform. And, unsurprisingly for a name as big as Harry, quite a few famous faces have joined them in the crowd.

From actors and musicians to TV stars, here’s every celebrity who’s been spotted at Harry Styles’ Together, Together tour in London so far.

Zoe Kravitz

It should come as no surprise that Zoe Kravitz has been supporting her fiancé during his Wembley residency. She’s been at almost every show and has an access all areas pass. I’m definitely not jealous.

However, its unknown whether she’ll be attending the final show this Saturday as her pal, Taylor Swift, is getting married, and she’s been invited to the ceremony in New York.

Declan Donnelly

Dec from Ant and Dec is also among the celebs spotted at the show. The Girls Bathroom podcast hosts, Sophia and Cinzia, attended the same night as Dec and even hosted a giveaway, where listeners could get the chance to watch the show from a VIP box. And let’s just say the girls that won got even more lucky, as Dec was in the box next to them.

Dec has since joked on his own podcast that any footage posted of him from the show is AI generated. I think we all know he’s a Harry Styles fan deep down!

Joe Lycett

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Lycett (@joelycett)

Comedian Joe Lycett attended Harry’s show. The two go way back after he painted Harry, who refused to pay him for it with a KitKat chunky. He wore a T-shirt that said: “Sorry to go on about it but where is my KitKat Chunky peanut butter!” Did Harry see the shirt and finally give the KitKat chunky? I need answers.

Stephen Libby

Traitors winner, Stephen attended the show after being invited by a brand.

Alan Carr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Carr (@chattyman)

From one traitor to another, Alan Carr also made an appearance at the show alongside his pal Amanda Holden. I’m sure Harry could hear his high pitched laughing from the stage.

Ellen DeGeneres

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@ellendegeneres)

Ellen attended the show with her wife, Portia. In an Instagram post, she said that Harry was “amazing as always.”

Joe Locke

Heartstopper star, Joe Locke, attended the show, alongside influencer Jack Remington, in a private box.

Dermot O’Leary

Dermot O’Leary was spotted by fans in the standing section. I just know Harry got flashbacks to his X Factor days when he saw him in the crowd and that Dermot loved the mosh pit during Aperture.

Lewis Capaldi

Fellow singer songwriter Lewis Capaldi made an appearance at night nine of Harry’s Wembley stint.

Mark Ronson, Cate Blanchett and Drew Barrymore

Wembley night eight was clearly the place to be as one TikTok user posted that they shared a box with Mark Ronson and Drew Barrymore. Oh, and Cate Blanchett?! They’ve got some serious bragging rights.

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Featured image via Instagram @stephenlibby, @harrystyles @cinziabayliszullo