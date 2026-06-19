2 hours ago

Harry Styles is back in London performing for not one, not two, but 12 nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.

One thing about concerts is the need to dress up. Gone are the days of rocking up in a pair of baggy jeans and something you panickily put together five minutes before leaving.

Whether you’ve booked a last minute resale ticket and are now stressing over what to wear or just curious as to what people wore to the shows, don’t worry, I’ve got you. So, here’s what to wear if you’re seeing Harry Styles perform in London this summer.

Sparkes, sparkles and more sparkles

After all, the whole mantra for the album is to kiss all the time and disco, occasionally. After seeing him perform three times already this tour, I can confirm that the show is essentially one big two hour disco so you definitely have no choice but to embrace the disco vibe (the more sparkly, the better) whether you like it or not.

Recreate one of Harry’s outfits

Let’s be honest, Harry is no stranger to an iconic outfit. On Love on Tour this was the heart overalls and now its his corporate office wear. Whilst these outfits definitely make him even more stunning, it also works in us fans’ favour as we have plenty of outfits to choose from.

One thing I’m sure Mr Styles didn’t expect is that one day he would be performing and looking out into a sea of his outfit clones. My personal favourites from this tour have to be the yellow jumper (or a top as the Wembley heat can be a bit too much to handle) and red tie look.

Other notable mentions go to his outfits when he’s spotted walking nonchalantly around London with wired headphones or even One Direction outfits.

Match with your friends

“We wanna dance with all our friends”. Yes, we do Harry! And whilst we are dancing with all our friends, why not match with them at the same time? My best friend and I (shoutout Tatiana) went matching on night one in our Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally t-shirts that we got at the album pop up back in early March.

If you missed out on getting one, fear not, as you can definitely find a remake on Etsy or someone reselling it on Vinted.

If you’re not going with your friends, you can of course go matching with anyone else you’re going with. You can match with your partner, sibling, or even earn some favourite child points and go in a respect your mother T-shirt matching with your mum.

Running gear

This is one I actually didn’t think of before going to the shows but 100/10 for creativity nonetheless. Better still, you don’t have to buy anything for this one, just wear your gym outfit and boom you have a winning outfit. Bonus points if you add a marathon sticker to the front too as a nod to Mr Styles’ impeccable running skills.

Personalised t-shirt’s

This is another cool option! Get your favourite lyrics of your choice jewelled onto an old t-shirt. The highlights from this tour have to be “respect your mother”,”DJ’s don’t dance no more” or “pop”.

Short on time? You can always find someone selling their creation after a show on Vinted.

Ties!

Literally everyone and their mum at the show was wearing one and so should you. After all, the whole inspiration for the KISSCO era was the corporate nine to five job and even Harry himself seems to wear a suit all the time and tie occasionally.

Take your year six tie or even better your dad’s precious wedding one from 30 years ago and you’re good to go. If you don’t manage to find one lying in a dusty pile in your house, you can always scavenge charity shops or Amazon, where I got mine for less than £3, which was cheaper than a Tesco meal deal. A bargain if I ever did see one!

You can even go one step further and personalise it with your your favourite lyrics so you don’t get flashbacks to your school days. You can thank me later.

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